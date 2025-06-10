Pat Freiermuth Believes Roman Wilson Will Have ‘Significant’ Role In Offense: ‘He’s Ready For It’

It’s hard to know what to expect from a player after they miss their entire rookie season with an injury. Calvin Austin III didn’t quite break out in his first healthy season and Cory Trice Jr. showed flashes but dealt with more injuries. It sounds like Roman Wilson is on a slightly different trajectory for Year 2.
“I can’t say enough good things about Roman so far,” Pat Freiermuth said via Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “He’s come in every single day this offseason and worked. And I worked out with him a little in this offseason. He’s really motivated to make a lot of plays this year. And I think you’ve seen it in OTAs and stuff. He’s made a lot of plays, and I think his role in the offense is gonna be significant. And I think he’s ready for it.”
Although the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, many thought they would still bolster the future of the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. They didn’t draft any receivers and then ended up trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. While many would still like to see the Steelers add a playmaker, maybe they are more comfortable with the guys on the roster than anyone is giving them credit for.
Calvin Austin III had a mini-breakout season last year and should continue to progress in a contract season. And Wilson has inside and outside versatility to be a chess piece and a weapon for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.
Prior to Wilson’s injury on the first day of padded practice at training camp, he was actually pacing the WR room in receiving yards with 97 and seven receptions on seven targets for the highest completion percentage when targeted. If he’s taken a big step forward in both his physical conditioning and the mental side of his game, then he can absolutely be a major weapon for the team.
Take your pick of the positive reports about Wilson out of spring practices so far. Mark Kaboly said he “gets it mentally now”, Brooke Pryor said he looks more bulked-up and Aditi Kinkhabwala said he has been “working like a man aflame” at practice as the last one off the field.
As long as he can stay healthy once the pads come on, Roman Wilson should be a big part of the Steelers’ offense this season.