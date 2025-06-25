‘Past-His-Prime Band-Aid:’ The Athletic Names Steelers’ Offseason Losers Following Aaron Rodgers’ Acquistion

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again are starting anew at quarterback, but signing Aaron Rodgers has some questioning whether the Steelers will really be a better team. The Athletic’s Mike Jones looked at offseason winners and losers across the league, and Jones has the Steelers as a loser because of all the unknowns surrounding Rodgers.

“There are questions about Rodgers’ fit with Arthur Smith’s system, and even more questions about his new supporting cast: Can the offensive line stay healthy? Is wide receiver DK Metcalf an upgrade over George Pickens? Can a talented but inconsistent defense provide adequate support?” Jones wrote. “Rather than use an early draft pick on a promising quarterback prospect, the Steelers opted for a big-name/past-his-prime Band-Aid at the position.

“That means they very well could enter next offseason in the same position as the last eight winters: without a playoff win and without a long-term answer at quarterback.”

There are legitimate questions about Rodgers and how much he has left in the tank at 41 years old. But he should be Pittsburgh’s best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, and the supporting cast isn’t as weak as Jones is making it sound. The defense did struggle down the stretch in 2024, but there’s a lot of talent on that side of the ball and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it be one of the best defenses in the league all season.

Also, Metcalf should be an upgrade over Pickens, and the Steelers’ receiving corps overall is in a better spot now than a year ago. The offensive line’s only real health concern last year was OT Troy Fautanu, and while an injury to Fautanu or Broderick Jones could be problematic, the starting five Pittsburgh is rolling out has a lot of potential.

The Steelers look like they can compete and potentially win a playoff game, but it would undoubtedly be a disappointment if the team went another season without a postseason victory. But signing Rodgers isn’t the reason why the Steelers won’t win. A rookie like Jaxson Dart probably isn’t getting the Steelers over the hump in Year 1, and while Mason Rudolph played good football down the stretch in 2023, Rodgers is an upgrade.

The decision to sign Rodgers and look to reset at quarterback in 2026 makes sense, and drafting a quarterback early in a weaker class this year would be a questionable move. While Aaron Rodgers isn’t a sure bet to make the Steelers legitimate contenders, he offers that potential, even if it’s just for one season, and signing him shouldn’t make the team an offseason loser.