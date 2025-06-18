Panel Disagrees On Whether Steelers Will Regret Pickens Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a big-name wide receiver in DK Metcalf. They dealt one away, too. Months after landing Metcalf, the team traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Wednesday, the panel making up FOX Sports’ The Facility debated if Pittsburgh would come to regret the move. Two said yes, one said no.

James Jones and Emmanuel Acho were in the “yes” camp.

“I’m gonna say yes, too,” Jones said, agreeing with Acho. “I think it’s gonna come a time in a situation where we’re gonna be like, ‘Dang, we wish they had a No. 2.'”

Pittsburgh could find itself in a similar situation as a year ago after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers were unable to land a clear and competent No. 2 receiver opposite Pickens, primarily rotating in Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson throughout the season. Austin had his best season and made plays while Jefferson proved to be a valuable blocker but even combined, their production fell well short of the consistent playmaking Pittsburgh’s offense needed. Drafting Roman Wilson went awry thanks to his multiple injuries while the trade that brought in Mike Williams fell flat sans his debut touchdown with the team.

As the roster stands today, the Steelers are counting on similar players. Austin and Wilson are the top two replacements with Pittsburgh believing both their games can grow. Austin is more established while Wilson has a year of mental reps under his belt and can hopefully avoid the injury bug. Veteran Robert Woods was brought in to play Jefferson’s role, though hopefully at a reduced snap count.

Pittsburgh remains in the acquisition market, hosting veteran free agent Gabe Davis for a visit earlier this month and reportedly putting out plenty of trade feelers for another pass catcher, be it a wideout or an athletic tight end.

LeSean McCoy was the dissenter of the group, believing Pittsburgh won’t regret the deal. Not out of confidence in Pickens’ replacements but indifference to what it means for the Steelers’ chances.

“With George Pickens there or not there, it ain’t gonna make a big difference,” he said. “I don’t see them winning a Super Bowl. I don’t see them going to the AFC Championship Game.”

Even with Pickens, the odds of Pittsburgh making it that far weren’t great. But having a talent like Pickens certainly helps those chances. The counter to that is Pickens becoming addition by subtraction. An improved locker room culture and removal of the headaches he consistently brought on and off the field. But the only way the deal will look “good” is by another receiver stepping up and the offense finishing comfortably in the top half of the league with hopefully at least a Wild Card win to snap the Steelers’ postseason victory drought.