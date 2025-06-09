Orr: ‘Classless’ Of NFL To Shove Aaron Rodgers In Jets’ Faces Week 1

The NFL knew Aaron Rodgers was likely to sign with the Steelers when it scheduled the Jets for Week 1. While the league may have not known for absolute certain, it knew enough to put that game out in front. Rodgers and the Jets did not part on harmonious terms, so of course the NFL played into that.

“Shoutout to the NFL for scheduling that opener for them, by the way”, Albert Breer said as an aside during a MMQB segment with Conor Orr about the Steelers with Aaron Rodgers facing the Jets in New York to open the season.

Orr had some strong feelings about that. “I’ve said my piece on it. I think it was classless. I really do. But I don’t think the NFL cares”, he said. And he apparently did write about the Jets likely facing Rodgers earlier this offseason, so at least he is consistent.

“I think having the New York Jets start the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is classless. The entire saga last year involving Aaron Rodgers and the Jets was such a poor advertisement for the sport of football and how impatience and hubris can completely derail a billion-dollar organization”, Orr wrote.

He added that the NFL shouldn’t have clouded the beginning of the year with “Har Har Remember Jetz”. New York invested big to acquire Aaron Rodgers, only to muster five wins out of it over two years. Of course, he tore his Achilles a few snaps into his Jets debut.

Last season, Rodgers posted a 5-12 record with the Jets, even if he put up solid numbers. Now officially a member of the Steelers, we have already begun going over his play from a year ago. If you should so choose, you can look at all 11 of his interceptions. A breakdown of his touchdowns will be along shortly. In the meantime, you can read about how his ball security meshes with the Steelers’ philosophy

Was it classless for the NFL to throw Aaron Rodgers right back in the Jets’ face to start the season? Of course, the fact that the Jets play the Steelers is the only reason it’s even possible. Did the fact that the Jets are on the Steelers’ schedule motivate Rodgers to sign here? Only he can answer that, and perhaps someone will ask him tomorrow.

One thing we know for sure is the NFL loves drama. The league’s head of schedule-making, Mike North, has essentially said as much, time and again. He fully acknowledged that, had Aaron Rodgers already signed with the Steelers, Week 1 wouldn’t have just been against the Jets, but in a primetime slot.

But is that a bad thing, or in any way in bad taste? Was the NFL rubbing Aaron Rodgers in the Jets’ face, or did it simply see the storyline? It’s worth noting that Orr lives in New Jersey, where the Jets actually play. He is, quite possibly, a Jets fan, or has Jets fans in his family.

I don’t know if the NFL tries to make a joke of the Jets, but they usually handle that themselves. And all the Jets have to do to laugh back in the NFL’s face is to have the Steelers’ former quarterback, Justin Fields, show up Aaron Rodgers. After all, they chose Fields over Rodgers, so why should they worry?