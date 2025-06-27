One Month Until 2025 Training Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s been a pretty quiet week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but action is on the horizon. Training camp kicks off in less than one month, the team reporting July 23 with the first practice the following afternoon. Our tickets are secured and we’re ready to get out to Saint Vincent College.

Aaron Rodgers, as he often does, made the biggest waves of the week. Joining The Pat McAfee Show for his second national offseason interview, his most notable comment was his plan to retire after the 2025 season. It wasn’t a guarantee, but Rodgers said he was “pretty sure” his year in Pittsburgh will be the 21st and final of his career.

Rodgers also revealed he plans to invite several teammates to Malibu for an offseason workout that will probably be next week’s headline.

Elsewhere, the Steelers made a roster move with the addition of long snapper Tucker Addington. He’ll compete with incumbent Christian Kuntz in training camp.

If you missed it, we aired the first episode of Steelers Depot Jeopardy that many of you enjoyed watching. We’ll have another episode out next week and hopefully a couple more to finish out the offseason.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

1 – In what week does Pittsburgh score its first opening-drive touchdown: Weeks 1-4, Weeks 5-9, Weeks 10-18, or not at all?

2 – Following Rodgers’ comments, what are the percentage chances he changes his mind and returns to play (for Pittsburgh or anyone) in 2026?

3 – Yes or no, would you like the team to sign back CB Mike Hilton?

4 – Who was the best Steelers OC of the three: Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians, or Todd Haley?

5 – How many sacks will Alex Highsmith record in 2025? Seven or fewer, 7.5-10, or more than 10?

Recap: 2025 Mid-June Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Happy summer lull, Yinzers! With SS DeShon Elliott’s extension sealed and T.J. Watt’s contract talks simmering, your 17 passionate responses to last week’s Friday Night Five Questions kept Steelers Depot buzzing. From Nick Schultz’s balanced takes to Pete’s deep dive, we hashed it out Monday on Clubhouse’s Steelers Town Hall—here’s your take on the 2025 minicamp and beyond!

Q1: Rodgers’ Playoff Odds

How confident are you (1-10) Aaron Rodgers leads Pittsburgh to at least one playoff win? Yinzers landed at a median 5, with votes from 1 to 10 showing cautious optimism. Nick Schultz summed it: “Rodgers starts slow, Steelers fade late—let’s see.” The Town Hall crew upped the ante to 7, with Depot standout Ted Webb’s 8 adding fire.

Q2: Tomlin’s Future

Will Mike Tomlin still be the Steelers’ head coach in June 2030? Ten of 17 said no, eyeing his 2027 contract end. Pete reasoned: “Without a franchise QB, impatience could split them up.” The Town Hall backed it, voting 5-2 against Tomlin staying, echoing Bill Cowher’s late-career debates over staying versus retiring.

Q3: T.J. Watt’s Deal

When will T.J. Watt sign his extension? A 7-5 plurality says during training camp, but with Depot’s news post noting Watt’s deal delays, five predict pre-camp to avoid drama. Paul P shocked us, forecasting a trade to Washington for two first-rounders—a pure Depot curveball!

Q4: Extension Watch

Which free agent—CB Brandin Echols, ILB Malik Harrison, QB Mason Rudolph, or OT Calvin Anderson—earns an extension next offseason? With ex-Steelers like Najee Harris thriving elsewhere, Yinzers weighed free agent value: OT Calvin Anderson edged QB Mason Rudolph 7-6, with CB Echols grabbing three votes. One Yinzer bet none of the four sticks. The Town Hall flipped it, favoring Echols 5-2 for secondary depth.

Q5: Tackle Leader

Who leads the Steelers in tackles in 2025? With SS DeShon Elliott’s fresh extension, three Yinzers bet he’ll chase tackles, but Patrick Queen dominated with 8 votes, followed by Payton Wilson (5), Elliott (3), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (1). Wes Lee’s solo Fitzpatrick vote hopes Minkah focuses on ball-hawking over cleanup tackles.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Rodgers Leads Steelers to a Playoff Win 5 (median) TBD Mike Tomlin Steelers Coach June 2030? No (10/17) TBD When Does T.J. Watt Sign His Contract? During Camp (7/17) TBD Which Player Gets Contract Extension Calvin Anderson (7/17) TBD Steelers Tackles Leader Patrick Queen (8/17) TBD TBD: Awaits the 2025 season!

Final Thoughts

Your takes paint a Steelers team at a critical juncture: tempered faith in Rodgers, questions about Tomlin’s future, and big expectations for Queen’s tackles. With T.J. Watt’s deal looming and Anderson or Rudolph eyed for extensions, Yinz show Burgher heart—ready for 2025’s grind. Drop your takes in this week’s Friday Night Five.