Omar Khan Ranked In Bottom Half Of NFL GMs, Put On Hot Seat

Each year, Rotoworld/NBC Sports’ Patrick Daugherty releases his list of NFL general manager rankings. Most years, the Pittsburgh Steelers rank high on the list. But Omar Khan has his work cut out for him, failing to make even the top half of Daugherty’s list this season. Instead, Khan is ranked 19th leaguewide as the Steelers still seek that elusive playoff win as a team that, as Daugherty puts it, feels stuck.

“Omar Khan has done his part in perpetuating the ‘Steeler Way,'” Daugherty wrote. “The problem is what that has come to mean in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Khan’s teams are never bad. They’ve also never been great. Khan’s clubs have won nine, 10 and 10 contests. None of those victories have come in the postseason.”

Khan was the natural and internal replacement for Kevin Colbert, hired in May 2022. He was placed in the unusual situation of taking over mid-offseason and ultimately, had to undo mistakes made before he was put into the lead chair. That centered on QB Kenny Pickett, the hopeful franchise quarterback who never came to be. Even since moving on from him, the Steelers haven’t found a consistent player to lead the team.

“Khan is stumped by the same problem as everyone: Quarterback,” Daugherty wrote.

No matter who starts this season, Pittsburgh will start its fifth different Week 1 quarterback in five seasons: Ben Roethlisberger, Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, and Mason Rudolph/Aaron Rodgers. Under that model, it’s difficult to sustain success and even harder to compete for a Super Bowl.

Under Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl, the Steelers have shown a clearer vision. A focus on improving the trenches, offensive and defensive line, in roster construction that resembles the Philadelphia Eagles. Developing young prospects like OTs Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu along with 2025 first-rounder Derrick Harmon will be critical for that vision to become reality.

Khan ranked directly behind the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier, Cincinnati Bengals’ Duke Tobin, and the Jones family brain trust in Dallas (Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones). In no surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Howie Roseman took the list’s top spot with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid/Brett Veach right behind. Around the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens’ Eric DeCosta ranked fourth while the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry finished three spots behind Khan at No. 22. The New York Giants’ Joe Schoen brought up the rear.

Daugherty offered an ominous thought if the Steelers don’t turn the corner.

“If a 2025 draft class that includes just one top-80 pick can’t turn things around, the Steelers might do the unthinkable: Make changes to the front office and sideline.”

That seems unlikely to occur after the 2025 season. Mike Tomlin is signed beyond this season and while Khan’s contract details are unknown, it’s a stretch to think he’s on the hot seat. Pittsburgh is as patient as any organization and after having Colbert for more than two decades, Khan will get more than a few years to build a winning roster. What the team does in 2026 at quarterback, however, could be key in charting the future of Khan, Tomlin, and the franchise.