Now Finally Their QB, Aaron Rodgers Is Steelers’ Biggest Reason For Optimism In 2025, PFF Says

It took nearly three months from the time the Pittsburgh Steelers started to pursue him in free agency to when he signed with them, but now that 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the 2025 starting quarterback for the historic franchise, things are starting to look up.
For Pro Football Focus, Rodgers alone is the biggest reason for optimism for the Black and Gold this season, due to the stability he provides at the most important position in sports, as well as not beating himself with mistakes and turnovers.
“While the process was arduous, Aaron Rodgers is finally the Steelers’ quarterback. This past season certainly wasn’t his best, but he still earned a 76.3 PFF passing grade that tied him for 14th among qualified passers. Rodgers still doesn’t beat himself, either, as his 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate tied him for fifth best in the NFL,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman writes. “Pittsburgh still needs to figure out some issues at wide receiver and offensive tackle, but Rodgers at least offers some stability after the team lost Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency.”
Even at his age and coming off a season in which the Jets went just 5-12 with him as the starter, things are looking up for the Steelers with Rodgers at the helm. He’s another year removed from the torn Achilles and looks like he’s moving better than he did last season.
His right arm is still very strong and his release is lightening quick, too. That release is jumping out so far in mandatory minicamp, catching the attention of reporters in attendance.
While he did throw 11 interceptions last season, historically Rodgers takes care of the football and avoids the killer mistakes. That 1.8% turnover-worthy play matched how he looked throughout the season with the Jets, who had issues with drops in the passing game, with some leading to interceptions. That included one in the Steelers-Jets matchup last season at Acrisure Stadium in which the ball bounced off wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s hands into cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.’s for one of his two interceptions that game.
Rodgers’ style of play and the ball security he plays with matches what the Steelers want under head coach Mike Tomlin and coordinator Arthur Smith. He’ll push the ball down the field, but he’ll also thrive in the quick passing game, taking advantage of quick hitters to give guys a chance to catch and run.
He should be able to work over the middle of the field, too, an area that Justin Fields and Russell Wilson didn’t exploit much last season. So, knowing all that, there’s reason for optimism when it comes to the Steelers this season, and it resides with Rodgers.
Will he be able to help the Steelers get over the hump in the playoffs and at least get a win in the postseason? We’ll see. The Steelers believe he will.