‘Not Just A Running Back’: Kenneth Gainwell Has Arthur Smith’s Attention

Though RB Kenneth Gainwell signed a very modest contract with the Steelers, they seem to see serious potential in him. Throughout the spring, we have heard reporters talk about hearing this or that glowing account of the veteran running back. With Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson in the room, we’ll have to see what role he earns.

But if Steelers OC Arthur Smith’s word means anything, there is a niche for Kenneth Gainwell with the Steelers. During an interview for an episode of The Standard, he talked about what the former Eagle brings to his offense.

“Kenneth Gainwell has a unique background with the position he played in Memphis”, Smith said. “Some of the stuff that they did with him in Philadelphia. He’s not just a running back in the traditional sense. Really good space player, runs sometimes receiver-like routes”.

Looking back, Gainwell only really had one significant season of college experience, that coming in 2019. He opted out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which three family members passed away. But the new Steelers running back sure had a season in 2019.

That year, with the Memphis Tigers, Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 1,459 yards and gained another 610 receiving. He scored 16 touchdowns, 13 rushing, three receiving, with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage. While doing so, he showed his explosiveness, averaging 6.3 yards per rush and 12 yards per reception. The latter would reflect Smith’s contention of running receiver-like routes.

Despite skipping the 2020 season, Gainwell went in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent his first four seasons there, though never as a featured back. To date, he has 1,185 rushing yards on 280 attempts and 721 receiving yards on 102 catches. He has 13 total touchdowns, of which he scored six as a rookie—just one last season.

In Pittsburgh, Kenneth Gainwell joins a Steelers running back room that includes Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, and Cordarrelle Patterson. We don’t know if Patterson will make it into the regular season, but for now, he is still here.

Of the group, Gainwell potentially offers the most as a receiver, even if Warren has been the Steelers’ third-down back. The fifth-year veteran is also taking on a leadership role in the group. And he knows how the Steelers should use him—the way Arthur Smith talked about.

Notably, Gainwell could also serve as the Steelers’ kick returner, especially if they move on from Patterson. Though he doesn’t have much experience, he averaged 25.3 yards in 2024 on 18 returns. Given the Steelers’ struggles to adapt to the new kick return model, that’s a direction worth considering.