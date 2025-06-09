‘No Such Thing As Free Lunch’: Florio Wonders If Rodgers’ Cheap Contract Comes With Strings Attached

Everything has a price, and Aaron Rodgers’ cheap contract may come with an understanding between the four-time NFL MVP and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wonders what Rodgers might want in return.
“There’s no such thing as a free lunch. There’s no such thing as a guy who just gives up money unless he’s doing it under the threat of you’re going to be cut if you don’t give up the money. He did them a favor on the way through the door,” Florio said Monday via Pro Football Talk on YouTube. “I just wonder what the expectation is in return. Do I get to design the offense? Do I get to call whatever audibles I want? Are we gonna bring Randall Cobb in? Are we gonna trade for Allen Lazard? Does Nathaniel Hackett join the team as a consultant?”
In many regards, the Steelers already sacrificed a lot to get to where they are today. They waited three long months for Rodgers to make up his mind. Had he decided at the last minute not to sign, the Steelers would have been left in a very bad situation to either trade for Kirk Cousins or proceed with Mason Rudolph. They took on that risk to give Rodgers room to work through his personal issues.
They also ceded at least some power to Rodgers by waiting that long. Things were done on his terms. If there is any part of Rodgers that is thinking that way, it will only be emboldened by the fact that he’s reportedly playing for $13.6 million (with incentives for up to $19.5 million). Based on the QB market, it’s hard to make an argument for him being worth anything less than Sam Darnold at $33.5 million. He’s even below Daniel Jones, who was signed to be the Indianapolis Colts’ backup.
Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly reported that he’s heard “rumblings” of Rodgers wanting to call his own plays. When he visited the team in late March for six hours, it’s very likely they discussed how the offense would work and what the Steelers might do to improve the team around him if he signs. This is likely Rodgers’ last hurrah in the NFL. He might not quite have the sway that he did with the New York Jets, but he should have some.
The first sign of that will be who the Steelers choose to bring in as an additional playmaker. They have reportedly been poking around the league for a potential trade. Will they bring in someone like Lazard, who is a known favorite of Rodgers’?
There is also an argument to be made that the Steelers didn’t do Rodgers a favor at all. If the Steelers didn’t want him, he would’ve needed to wait for a job to open up elsewhere without any guarantee of that happening.
How the power dynamics ultimately play out in Pittsburgh will be interesting to see.