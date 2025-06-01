NFL Insider Offers Theory Why Steelers Passed On QB Shedeur Sanders

After a 10-3 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost their last four regular season games before bowing out in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens. One of the biggest reasons for the team’s struggles was a dip in play from quarterback Russell Wilson, a player that head coach Mike Tomlin went “lone ranger” on to make the starter after he missed the first six games of the season and Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast, NFL insider Albert Breer said that after how things went down with Wilson, Tomlin may not have wanted to push for QB Shedeur Sanders, a player he liked during the pre-draft process.

“I think people there would tell you that the Russell Wilson thing undermined so many things in the last month of the season, and a lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields. And it was something where Tomlin was kind of again, all on his own on that one. And I think it’s part of the reason why, Tomlin liked Shedeur [Sanders] going into the draft. But I don’t think Tomlin wanted to press that button again at quarterback after what happened at the end of the year with Russell,” Breer said.

There was a lot of speculation that some people in Pittsburgh’s building were open to turning back to Fields, who played a limited role off the bench late in the season with Wilson struggling. But Tomlin stuck with Wilson. After the five-game losing streak, retaining Wilson seemed unlikely and he ultimately signed with the New York Giants, with Pittsburgh turning over their quarterback room for the second offseason in a row.

Sanders came in for a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh and Tomlin praised his toughness and intangibles. There was some buzz that Pittsburgh could take him in the first round, but he ultimately fell all the way to the fifth round before being selected by the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh had multiple opportunities to draft Sanders, but instead selected DL Derrick Harmon, RB Kaleb Johnson and EDGE Jack Sawyer. The team did take QB Will Howard in the sixth-round, but with Breer’s theory, there’s a case to be made that the Steelers could’ve considered taking Sanders higher had Tomlin pushed for him more.

Initially, the move to start Wilson looked sound, as he led the Steelers to four straight wins and won six out of his first seven starts. But things went sideways down the stretch, and it would make sense if Tomlin didn’t want to stick his neck out for another quarterback after the disastrous ending of the season, and ultimately Wilson’s tenure in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers still don’t have a clear answer at quarterback for 2025, and drafting Shedeur Sanders still likely wouldn’t have given them one. But it’s interesting to note that Tomlin was a fan of the quarterback who now plays for Pittsburgh’s division rival, and that if things didn’t turn sour with Wilson, he could’ve pushed to make him Pittsburgh’s next signal-caller.