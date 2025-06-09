NFL Insider Details Steelers-Rodgers Timeline (And When Pittsburgh Knew He Was Definitively Signing)

NFL insider Albert Breer summed up three months in one article. Reviewing and recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason pursuit of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a storyline that officially ended Saturday when Rodgers flew into Pittsburgh to sign his one-year contract.

Following Rodgers’ March 21 visit to the team facility, Breer notes the Steelers’ decision-makers were confident he was going to sign even if they were unsure when that commitment would take place.

“A week later, the Steelers’ brass left for the owners meetings in Florida with everything short of a signed contract, carrying a very high level of confidence that Rodgers was coming,” Breer wrote in a Monday morning column for Sports Illustrated.

Rodgers snuck into the team facility (which Breer outlines in painstaking detail) and spent six hours meeting the team. That included getting to know owner Art Rooney II, general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. Rodgers had loose relationships with some of the Steelers’ brass, long holding respect for Tomlin and once briefly teammates with Arth in Green Bay, but it was a true get-to-know-you to make everyone feel comfortable about the potential fit. On the heels of a messy divorce with the Jets, a strong meeting with the Steelers likely piqued Rodgers’ interest even more.

Breer notes Rodgers’ name first came up shortly after the 2024 season when the organization examined its options going forward. Much of that is standard procedure and aided by the pro scouting department, offering a list of pending free agents and potential cuts. Most expected Rodgers to be released by New York’s new regime and by February, the Jets announced he would be cut. That move was officially made on the first day of the new league year.

As Breer and other insiders like ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, Justin Fields topped the Steelers’ list.

“The Steelers did want to keep working with Justin Fields, but knew if another team was willing to make him the guy, they’d have a hard time keeping him,” Breer wrote.

Ultimately, the New York Jets gave Fields a stronger offer, signing him to a two-year, $40 million deal with more guaranteed money. Despite public comments, Pittsburgh had zero interest in re-signing Russell Wilson, leaving them to explore external options.

Throughout the three-month wait, various insiders reported Pittsburgh and Rodgers stayed in contact. Breer added more color to those conversations.

“There weren’t regularly scheduled check-ins, but Rodgers would call Tomlin and Smith every now and again,” he wrote.

It’s a topic Rodgers could touch on when he meets with the media after Tuesday’s minicamp practice. He’ll work with the team this week before the Steelers’ six-week summer vacation prior to training camp. It’s possible Rodgers also gets a group of receivers together during that break to train in California.

Breer noted proxy-like connections to the Steelers and Rodgers helped. Chiefly, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two worked together for a season in Tennessee before LaFleur was named the Packers’ head coach in 2019. Reportedly, Rodgers went back and watched the Titans’ offense to get an understanding of how LaFleur’s system functioned. Breer also noted Jets QBs Coach and Pass Game Coordinator Todd Downing worked with Smith in Tennessee, adding another layer of familiarity.

Thursday afternoon was when media reports dropped Rodgers had committed to the team. Breer says the team knew even earlier than that.

“The Steelers officially got word early last week that Rodgers was coming in to sign his contract at the end of the week, and kept it quiet as the rest of the players worked through three days of OTAs.”

Pittsburgh avoided leaks throughout the Rodgers storyline. His March visit wasn’t known until he was already in the building and reporters were left miffed at when the saga would wrap up. The Steelers are one of the NFL’s best teams at keeping news inside their four walls and Rodgers, of course, is a private person with a tight inner circle.

Though the saga of Rodgers’ signing is over, the chapter of his time in Pittsburgh is only beginning. Once it wraps up, Breer and other insiders will have plenty more to write about. Again, go check out his feature piece for even more detail of how Rodgers went from speculation to signing.