NFL Guru Thinks Aaron Rodgers ‘Fits Any Offense’ (Including The Steelers’)

When the Pittsburgh Steelers were first connected with QB Aaron Rodgers, people questioned how he would fit with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Rodgers has done well since signing to try to dispel any notions of a problem. And Arthur Smith has done the same.

Smith has spoken about designing the Steelers’ 2025 offense around Rodgers’ strengths. But is there much work that actually needs to be done to Smith’s offense?

Former NFL OL Ross Tucker asked Greg Cosell about Aaron Rodgers’ fit with the Steelers Thursday during the AFC North Preview episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast. And Cosell isn’t too concerned about the Rodgers-Smith pairing.

“Theoretically, I think Rodgers fits any offense. He still throws the ball really well,” Cosell said. “The only issue with Rodgers now is he doesn’t move as well. That shows up on tape, but as far as throwing the ball, there’s no problem there. As far as throwing the ball, I think he works fine in the context of Arthur Smith’s offense.”

Yes, there are differences between offenses, what they focus on, and how they attack defenses. But a quarterback’s job, at its core, is to throw the ball well. That means making the right decision and getting the ball to the right spot on time. And Aaron Rodgers can still throw the ball. He reportedly showed that during Steelers minicamp, able to deliver the ball 30+ yards with velocity.

Does that mean the partnership between Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith will be seamless? Absolutely not. That’s why the two are preparing to work throughout the summer on refining the playbook for the upcoming season.

But at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers can throw the ball. And with the Steelers, he’s got targets like wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, along with tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. He may not be as mobile as he was during his prime with the Packers, but he can still grip and rip it downfield.

And what offense doesn’t want that? Plus, Aaron Rodgers looked pretty good moving around during mandatory minicamp. Hopefully, he stays healthy and can be mobile enough at 41 years old to move around as needed.