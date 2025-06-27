New Contract Details For Steelers S DeShon Elliott Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran S DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract extension last week and the details related to that deal have finally surfaced via Over the Cap.

Elliott’s two-year extension totals $12.5 million for the two new years, and his three-year total equates to $15.5 million. Elliott was previously under contract through the 2025 season with a base salary of $3 million.

Elliott was given a $6 million signing bonus as part of his extension to go along with a new 2025 base salary of $1.17 million. Elliott’s base salaries for the two new years of his contract, 2026 and 2027, are $2.4 million and $2.125 million, respectively. Elliott is also scheduled to earn roster bonuses in 2026 and 2027 of $2.4 million and $2.125 million, respectively.

Elliott’s new cash total for 2025 is $7.17 million and that amount is fully guaranteed. It was previously scheduled to be $3 million for 2025.

As a result of his contract extension, Elliott’s new salary cap charge for 2025 is $3.92 million. His original salary cap charge for 2025 was set to be $3.75 million. His salary cap charges for 2026 and 2027 are scheduled to be $6.08 million and $6.25 million, respectively. His 2025 salary cap charge increased all of $170,000.

The Steelers originally signed Elliott to a two-year, $6 million contract in March 2024. That free agent deal included just $1.5 million in fully guaranteed money.

Prior to joining the Steelers in 2024, Elliott played the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins. He was a member of the Detroit Lions for the 2022 season. His first four seasons in the NFL were spent with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the sixth round (190th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas.

Last season, his first with the Steelers, Elliott registered a career-high 108 total tackles. He was also credited with four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one interception, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in the 15 regular-season games he played. He logged a total of 823 regular-season defensive snaps in 2024 with 56 more on special teams.

In his NFL career, Elliott, who turned 28 in April, has registered 395 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 23 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 3.5 sacks in 72 regular-season games.