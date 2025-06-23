National Analyst Questions If Payton Wilson Can Stay Healthy For Steelers’ Defense

It’s not every year that the best college linebacker of the year falls to the third round of the NFL draft. But that’s exactly what happened with Pittsburgh Steelers LB Payton Wilson in 2024. In his final college season, Wilson had 138 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and three interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown). He was a phenomenal college linebacker, but he fell to pick number 98.

But we know why Payton Wilson was still available when the Steelers picked for the second time in the third round: health concerns. He suffered multiple knee injuries between his high school career and his first year at NC State. Then, in 2021, he suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery. Evidently, teams were concerned about Wilson’s long-term NFL prospects despite his body of work in both 2022 and 2023.

But the Steelers took the shot on Payton Wilson, and so far it has paid off. The Steelers didn’t have Wilson shoulder the load last season because they had Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts. But even in a limited role, he had 78 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one incredible interception against the Baltimore Ravens, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries as a rookie. That’s why Jared Durbin of CBSSports.com tabbed Wilson as the AFC North’s young player who should have a bigger role in 2025.

“Wilson surprisingly stayed healthy for the entire season last year, but he did so while playing 45% of the defensive snaps,” Durbin wrote. “He excelled in that part-time role. With Elandon Roberts moving on in free agency, Wilson might have to step into a full-time role. But can he stay healthy if the Steelers ask him to do so? That’s a major question for a defense that needs him out there.”

Wilson spoke this spring about believing he can take on that full-time role. He recognizes the opportunity ahead of him with Roberts now gone. There isn’t anyone who will demand the bulk of the snaps next to Queen. The Steelers added veteran LB Malik Harrison this offseason, but he hasn’t proven enough to come in and take that spot from Wilson.

And Wilson certainly didn’t show any health issues in 2024, which is good news for his future. While there may be people who wonder how long his knees will hold up, Wilson didn’t struggle with injuries last season, playing in all 17 games. Could health become an issue with more playing time? Sure, but that’s a risk every player takes. Heck, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury four snaps into his 2023 debut with the New York Jets. Injuries can happen to anyone regardless of their history. It shouldn’t affect how much playing time Payton Wilson gets in 2025.

The real wild-card at the position is Cole Holcomb. Holcomb did not play at all in 2024 after suffering a major injury in 2023. His absence opened the door for Wilson to play as much as he did last season. But if Holcomb is healthy, could he take snaps away from Wilson? Well, S Minkah Fitzpatrick thinks Holcomb is looking in better shape than he was when he got hurt. If he is ready to go, he’ll be back on the field.

It will be very interesting to see how everyone fares in training camp. Payton Wilson had a really good rookie season, but he’s got areas to improve. Inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley talked about Wilson needing both experience and to get better in the run game. But experience will come with time, and Payton Wilson will certainly get playing time in 2025.

Just how much is to be determined. But the path is there, and if he improves on his performance from last year, Payton Wilson could be a huge part of the Steelers’ defense this year.