Najee Harris Leaving Chargers OC ‘Kind Of Blown Away’ By His Suddenness

The Steelers decided they didn’t need RB Najee Harris, but Chargers OC Greg Roman sounds like can’t live without him. The veteran play-caller spoke to the media recently and had glowing praise for his new running back. Having observed him previously in the AFC North, he is happy to be the one designing plays for him now.

“I’m kind of blown away,” Roman said of Harris via the Chargers’ YouTube channel. “Just his positive energy he brings and then watching him move on the field. His suddenness, for a guy that big to be able to get in and out of things as quick as he does. I’ve watched him from afar and been like, ‘Man, he’s a darn good player’. But seeing him up close and personal and getting to know him, really excited to have him. He’s been kind of blowing me away in every sense.”

The Steelers selected Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he found moderate success in Pittsburgh. While he rushed for at least 1,000 yards each season, his game typically lacked efficiency and explosiveness. Even with 17 explosive runs since 2023, he only had two of 30-plus yards with a long of 36.

Now it’s up to the Chargers and Greg Roman to figure out how to get more out of Najee Harris. Even the contract they signed him to, though, indicates uncertainty in that regard. On just a one-year term, he can earn up to $9.25 million — or as little as $5.25. That’s based on incentives, and if he were to hit none, he would earn less than the Steelers are paying for Jaylen Warren.

Over four years, Najee Harris rushed for 4,312 yards in a Steelers uniform with 28 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 1,149 receiving yards with six more touchdowns. In 2024, he recorded just six total touchdowns, however. For his career, he averages 3.9 yards per carry.

Although Harris possesses some inviting traits, including some short-area quickness that Chargers OC Greg Roman mentions, he never had long speed. He might be able to work his way to the second level, but rarely further.

It is possible that the Chargers can build a stronger rushing offense in which Harris can thrive, however. As a team, they had some progress last year, though they still have some work to do. The contract they signed Harris to obviously indicates they’re not sold on him but are intrigued enough to give him a look.

Early signs for him, however, are obviously good. It’s never a bad thing to earn glowing praise, even if your offensive coordinator has to say nice things about you. Even when the Chargers first signed Najee Harris, however, many Steelers fans agreed that he fit there. So far, he is, and given his style, that certainly won’t change with pads on in training camp.

The Steelers will host Najee Harris and the Chargers in primetime on Sunday, Nov. 9 in Week 10. We’ll see how much he has impressed Greg Roman by then.