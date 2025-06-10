Myles Garrett Looking Forward To Putting Aaron Rodgers ‘In The Graveyard’

As if one member of the Cleveland Browns trash talking new Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t enough, Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett escalated the offseason banter Tuesday.

Speaking with the media, Garrett stated that Rodgers joining the Steelers and the AFC North is a “good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” according to video via ESPN Cleveland reporter Daniel Oyefusi on X.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett said to reporters with a sly smile at the end of his comment, according to video via Oyefusi.

Of course, Garrett is likely referring to the graveyard of quarterbacks he uses as a Halloween decoration, which features quarterbacks he’s sacked in his career, especially AFC North quarterbacks. That’s something he said makes him a “troll” and enjoys. But it could also have some meaning about putting an end to Rodgers’ career as a 41-year-old quarterback that might be over the hill.

Either way, it’s an inflammatory comment aimed at drumming up some heat within a matchup that the Browns desperately want to be a rivalry, but seemingly isn’t at this point in the tenure of the two franchises.

Ironically, Garrett has never sacked Rodgers in his NFL career, one that has 102.5 career sacks. He’s faced Rodgers just one time in his career. That came back on Dec. 25, 2021 and Garrett was held without a sack.

In three career matchups with the Browns, Rodgers has been sacked just one time. That came back in the 2013 season. Rodgers is 3-0 in his career against the Browns.

He’s aiming to get Rodgers this time and could have two cracks at Rodgers, starting in Week 6 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland, and then potentially in Week 17 in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

While Garrett had the comments about putting Rodgers in the graveyard Tuesday, Rodgers had nothing but praise for him back before the 2021 matchup, stating he’s a future Hall of Famer and calling Garrett a monster.

“He’s just a monster. He’s a fantastic player. He legitimately has gold jacket possibilities in his future,” Rodgers said of Garrett back in 2021, according to The Athletic Packers’ reporter Matt Schneidman.

Now, the two have a pair of matchups to look forward to this season. Garrett is going to be chasing Rodgers in an effort to put him into his graveyard of quarterbacks sacked, while Rodgers will probably take some fire from the comments and look to get back at Garrett somehow on the field.

It all makes for a fascinating Week 6 matchup in the AFC North.