Minkah Fitzpatrick Explains Steelers’ Emphasis On Turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ turnover culture is prevalent among its defense. It’s a unit that prides itself on taking the ball away, and it isn’t just in games. Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick said the team has started every OTA session with Seven Shots where the offense and defense go head-to-head seven times in red-zone and goal-line scenarios to try and best each other. Fitzpatrick talked about the importance of not just trying to stop the offense but trying to turn the offense over during those scenarios since in a game it keeps what looks like sure points off the board.

“If we’re on the 7-yard line, we’re taking points off the board. Not just four points, we’re taking off seven points away from the other team. So whether it’s spring or it’s in the game, it’s a valuable play,” Fitzpatrick said via video posted by The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly on Twitter.

Fitzpatrick also explained why he’s at OTAs.

“Because we are working. At the end of the day what gets you to be a better football player is playing football. It’s hard to simulate that whether you are in Florida, Vegas, California. Right now we are playing football,” Fitzpatrick said via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

With OTAs being voluntary, Fitzpatrick, a proven veteran, is under no obligation to show up for them. But putting in the work with his teammates is important for him, and as a leader in Pittsburgh’s secondary, not only can he look to get better, but he can help the group around him improve.

Fitzpatrick’s lone interception last season came in a big spot, keeping points off the board against the Baltimore Ravens in a game that the Ravens did eventually win. But his interception inside the red zone gave Pittsburgh a burst of momentum until Russell Wilson threw an interception himself that was returned for a touchdown.

While Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn’t been the turnover machine he was early in his career with the Steelers, nabbing just the one interception over the last two seasons, Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t been lacking in takeaways. The Steelers forced 33 takeaways in 2024, tied for the most in the NFL, and also had 17 interceptions, which tied them for the third-most in the league. It’s something that’s emphasized early and often, and while the main purpose of Seven Shots is just to keep the offense out of the end zone, creating a turnover is even better.

It’s a mindset that Pittsburgh has on Sundays, too. Joey Porter Jr.’s first career interception came in the end zone in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Last year, Cory Trice Jr. nabbed his first career pick in the end zone, and Donte Jackson had an interception in the end zone in an eventual loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers aren’t ok settling and giving up four points, and it’s a defense that tightens up and tries to take the ball away when the opponent is deep in its territory.

The turnover culture and actually being able to force turnovers is a big reason why Pittsburgh’s defense has been successful. Being able to take the ball away and give the offense another opportunity has made up for a lot of faults and allowed the Steelers to get away with subpar offensive play. If the Steelers want to be good in 2025, having an opportunistic defense that can take the ball away at any time will be important.