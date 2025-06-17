Minkah Fitzpatrick Among Biggest Beneficiaries Of DeShon Elliott Extension

Minkah Fitzpatrick might be the happiest person in Pittsburgh about DeShon Elliott signing a new two-year contract extension through 2027. Since losing his starting partner, Terrell Edmunds, he has seen greater instability around him in the secondary. While having Elliott next to him won’t automatically turn him into an interception machine, that partnership is important.

The #Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension including $9.21M in guarantees, per sources. After one of his best NFL seasons, Elliott finds a home in Pittsburgh on a deal done by CJ LaBoy and Quincy Peyton at Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/aYwBxNJdYQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 17, 2025

Back in 2021, talking about Edmunds, he said, “We’re both players that are willing to do what’s best for the team”, explaining why they work so well together. Like Edmunds, Fitzpatrick also started building a strong relationship with Elliott. He is also an experienced, versatile veteran who places a big emphasis on communication.

The Steelers signed DeShon Elliott as a free agent last year, so the 2024 season was the first time he and Minkah Fitzpatrick worked together. It proved to be a very fruitful signing, the type they need more of. All three came out of the 2018 draft class, Fitzpatrick and Edmunds via the first round. Elliott began his career in Baltimore, though, so he saw them up close twice a year.

In his first season with the Steelers, Elliott recorded 108 tackles, four for loss, one interception, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries. Even though he didn’t put up his most dynamic numbers, Fitzpatrick did make the Pro Bowl, to his surprise. In 17 games, he recorded 96 tackles, one for loss, with one interception, one forced fumble, and four passes defensed. It was his first interception since posting a league-high six in 2022 as a first-team All-Pro.

The Steelers moved on from Edmunds in 2023, however, and Minkah Fitzpatrick has underperformed since then. A myriad of factors come into play, including injuries in 2023, but he has also cited instability around him as an issue. Earlier this offseason, he expressed appreciation for the addition of CB Darius Slay. His reasoning? Like DeShon Elliott, he gives you a guy who you know is going to do what he’s supposed to.

In 2025, the Steelers can finally have some sort of stability in the secondary, returning most from last season. Slay is the only replacement, taking over for Donte Jackson, a one-year rental. Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott return as the safeties, and Joey Porter Jr. is in Year 3 at cornerback. So far, it looks like Beanie Bishop Jr. a rookie a year ago, is set to resume slot duties.

While Elliott’s new extension puts him under contract through 2027, Fitzpatrick’s deal ends after the 2026 season. And he is on the books for $17.6 million in base salary next year. Unless he sees a considerable uptick in play, I don’t know that the Steelers pay him that. Never mind signing an extension, he has to prove he is worth even that.