Mike Tomlin’s Job Is ‘As Safe As Can Be,’ Says Beat Writer

Mike Tomlin is one of the most accomplished active NFL head coaches. Tomlin has won a Super Bowl and has yet to have a losing season. He’s also the longest-tenured head coach in the league, being with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007. However, despite his success and consistency, some fans think his message is getting stale in the Steelers’ locker room, calling for Tomlin to be fired. Reporter Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently gave his take on Tomlin’s job security.

“As safe as can be because he’s in the first year of a three-year contract that is paying him $50 million,” Fittipaldo said Monday on Rothman and Ice. “Unless something goes terribly wrong and they end up 3-14 or something like that, which I totally don’t expect, you’re not gonna hear anything about Mike Tomlin.”

The Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003. Tomlin has guided them through some tough years, too. That includes 2019 when the Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger for basically an entire season. That year, the Steelers finished the year at 8-8, even with dreadful quarterback play.

Therefore, it’s tough to see them being terrible enough this year for Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh to come into question. Art Rooney II reaffirmed his belief in Tomlin this offseason. While the Steelers’ lack of playoff success might frustrate fans, Rooney still believes in Tomlin.

That’s also likely because of how much money Tomlin is making. The Rooneys doesn’t like to fire coaches in general. Usually, they allow their contracts to expire. Last year, Tomlin received a hefty extension that carries him through the 2027 season. It seems unlikely that Rooney would fire Tomlin before that contract expires, barring extreme circumstances.

The Steelers need to be better, but firing Tomlin might not instantly improve their team. Most people in NFL circles speak highly of Tomlin. He’s got an incredible reputation, and he’s continued to make the most of some not-so-great situations. The positives likely outweigh the negatives with him. The Steelers might be better off exploring other avenues to improvement before they kick Tomlin to the curb.