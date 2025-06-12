Mike Tomlin Appreciative Of ‘True Professional’ Cameron Johnston

Given how lackluster the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has been in recent years, punter has become quite an important position for the team. They were excited to have Cameron Johnston on board last season, but that excitement ended up being short-lived. Johnston suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the year. Now he’s healthy again and head coach Mike Tomlin is excited to have him back, and not just because of the boost he could give the Steelers’ special teams in 2025.

“I just really appreciate his mindset regarding his rehabilitation,” Tomlin said Thursday while speaking to the media after the Steelers’ final minicamp practice. “Not only the things that you guys get to see out here, but throughout the process. Man, he stayed engaged all year. He was an asset to Corliss [Waitman] and others, he was ever-present. He’s a true professional, and I respect it.”

Before coming to Pittsburgh, the Australian-born Johnston was putting together a nice career. In his prior six seasons, he’d never averaged less than 46.4 yards per punt, and 40.9 percent of his career punts have landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He even led the league in punting yards in 2021 with 4,108 and topped that number the following year with 4,229.

However, Johnston is entering a situation that might be trickier than he expects. While he wasn’t the best punter in the league last season, Corliss Waitman did do a serviceable job filling in after Johnston’s injury. Waitman is still with the team, and special teams coordinator Danny Smith hasn’t closed the door on a battle for the punting job this year.

Johnston figures to have the upper hand if there is a competition. He’s recovering well from his injury and said he will be fully healthy for training camp. He reportedly kicked the ball well during offseason practices, also helping his cause.

Johnston signed a three-year $9 million contract in March 2024, which is rather lucrative for a punter. It’s hard to imagine the Steelers not choosing him over Waitman if he is healthy and punting well during training camp and the preseason.

The Steelers certainly hope their offense is good enough that they won’t have to count on their punter too often this year. However, field position is something they’re prioritizing, as always. In that regard, they’ve got to be excited to have a punter like Cameron Johnston on the roster.