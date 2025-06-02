Mike Florio: Steelers’ Season Will Be ‘Bust’ If They Sign Aaron Rodgers And Fail To Win Playoff Game

Over the past few years, Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most controversial players in the NFL. His trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets only amplified that. To say that Rodgers’ time with the Jets went poorly would be an understatement. A torn Achilles in 2023 seemed to rob him of much of his powers. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are courting Rodgers, with a union between the two seeming very likely. However, Mike Florio doesn’t think the move will be successful unless the Steelers finally win a playoff game.
“The Steelers have set themselves up to put all their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket,” Florio said Monday on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “It’s gonna boom or it’s gonna bust.
“Anything other than winning a playoff game is a bust for the Steelers because they could have done that with Justin Fields. They could have done that with Russell Wilson. They could have done that with Mason Rudolph. Hell, they could have done it with Kenny Pickett.”
The Rodgers move could be a huge success or a massive failure. While he isn’t the same player he once was, Rodgers could be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger. He looked like he had gas left in the tank toward the end of the 2024 season. He might be able to raise the Steelers’ ceiling enough to help them win a postseason game.
However, that’s hardly a guarantee. Rodgers could crash and burn in Pittsburgh like he did with the Jets. The Steelers have stronger structure in place than the Jets, but they’ve floundered at times in recent years.
Also, there’s a world in which the Steelers don’t win a postseason game this year and it isn’t a complete disaster. While that would be disappointing for many fans, there’s no telling what circumstances the Steelers could be operating under if they make the playoffs. Injuries happen. If Rodgers or another crucial Steelers player gets hurt, that would change the dynamic of any potential playoff game they’re in.
It’s too early to judge what will make the Steelers’ season a success or failure, especially because they’ve yet to even sign Rodgers. Obviously, the Steelers are hoping that Rodgers can help them win a playoff game for the first time in eight years. However, there are other factors that could influence Pittsburgh’s postseason hopes. Maybe once the season is closer, it will be easier to give the Steelers a fair judgement.