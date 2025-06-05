Mike Florio: ‘Not Even Sure’ Steelers Would Want Kirk Cousins If Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Sign

If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sign, would the Steelers pivot to Kirk Cousins? It might not even be just about the cost of trading for him and then paying him. After all, that he is theoretically available is already a red flag. Mike Florio raised the question of whether they would actually have interest in him on 93.7 The Fan yesterday.

“I’m not even sure tofhe Steelers want him”, Florio said of Kirk Cousins. “Look, Arthur Smith, the offensive coordinator, surely knows enough people with the Falcons to get an unvarnished viewpoint of why they think he fell apart last year, 13 weeks in, and has flashes from time to time throughout the season of a guy who just didn’t have it anymore”.

Smith, of course, was the Falcons’ head coach from 2021-23. He lost his job a couple of months before Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, including $100 million guaranteed. They owe him $27,500,000 in base salary for 2025, which is fully guaranteed.

And yet the Falcons benched Cousins late last season as they sat at 7-7. He finished the year 303–453 passing for 3,508 yards and just 18 touchdowns to a league-leading 16 interceptions. Over his final five starts, he went 1-4 with one touchdown and nine interceptions. He also fumbled five times.

“They may not want a guy like Kirk Cousins at this stage of his career”, Florio said of the Steelers. “He needs to get his whole body into the throws. [Aaron] Rodgers still has that flick of the wrist and it goes 70 yards”.

They don’t have any great options, of course, at quarterback, which nobody does in June. If you don’t have a quarterback by the end of April, then you’re looking to next April. Which the Steelers are, of course, Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins representing short-term solutions.

Cousins suffered an Achilles injury in 2023, and that seemed to affect him last season—the same is the case for Rodgers, whom the Steelers are trying to sign. But the fact that he struggled so much that the Falcons had benched him by the end of the year has to be concerning.

And it doesn’t seem as though the Falcons are in any rush to dump him, either. They realize, perhaps, that a team like the Steelers won’t pay much for Cousins, minimizing the value of a deal. If they have to pay a significant portion of his salary anyway, then he might as well be the backup.