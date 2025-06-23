Mike DeFabo ‘Could Definitely See’ Steelers Upgrading Swing Tackle Position

The Steelers have invested heavily in their offensive line lately, but not this year—assuming they are done addressing it. While they may not have a big move up their sleeves, Mike DeFabo thinks they can address one area. Calvin Anderson is poised to assume the swing tackle role, but Pittsburgh may continue shopping.

“I could definitely see the Steelers looking for a more experienced swing tackle, especially considering [Broderick] Jones’ up-and-down play during his first two seasons and [Troy] Fautanu’s injury history”, DeFabo wrote recently. “An addition like that could bump Calvin Anderson out of the picture. If the Steelers can find a more established guard, [Max] Scharping’s spot could also be in jeopardy”.

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers re-signed Anderson to a two-year contract worth $4 million. That’s a modest salary, and certainly moveable if it comes down to that. While Anderson is a veteran, with 908 NFL snaps to his name, he isn’t a starter in waiting. The Steelers could have other internal options at swing tackle, though.

Last year, Pittsburgh drafted Troy Fautanu in the first round, leading to an interesting development. Starting him in Week 2, the Steelers planned to make Jones the swing tackle. An injury forced them to push Calvin Anderson into that role.

Now he is back, but as I mentioned, the Steelers have other potential in-house candidates. Spencer Anderson, who can play all five positions, is one possibility. He focused on guard last year, but he has played tackle as well. Then there is Dylan Cook, who once seemed like a potential diamond in the rough.

If the Steelers do want to explore a more high-profile swing tackle option, there is Jedrick Wills. According to recent reports, though, he may be planning to sit out the year to recover from a knee injury. There are always UFL players to consider—even Zach Banner. Nicholas Petit-Frere is another name we have previously examined here.

The Steelers’ swing tackle role takes on greater importance this year, because the starters face some serious questions. Broderick Jones is coming off a shaky second season and is also moving to left tackle. Although he played there in college, he has mostly worked at right tackle the past two years.

Then there is Troy Fautanu, who only has 55 NFL snaps to his name. If either he or Jones both don’t work out, the Steelers could use an experienced, reliable swing tackle to fall back on. Calvin Anderson, no offense to him, is not that guy—not in a preferred scenario. If he were, the Steelers wouldn’t be paying him $2 million per season. That’s not even double what the veteran minimum salary would be for him, so not exactly a huge investment.