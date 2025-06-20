Middle Of June 2025 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one week removed from the team’s mandatory minicamp, placing them in the summer lull before reporting to training camp just over one month from now. Normally, that would mean a slow news cycle. But the organization gave us one big story to discuss, reportedly agreeing with SS DeShon Elliott on a two-year contract extension. A smart and shrewd signing to keep him with the team for the long haul.

Beyond that, it was a pretty slow week. We’re busy creating offseason series to get you (and us) through the next couple of weeks before football returns. The biggest headlines centered on former Steelers. Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris earned praise from his new offensive coordinator about his “suddenness.” Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett reportedly had an “unremarkable” spring while rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was pulled over for driving more than 100 miles per hour.

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how confident are you Aaron Rodgers leads Pittsburgh to at least one playoff win (1 = no confidence, 10 = complete confidence)

2 -Yes or no: will Mike Tomlin still be the Steelers’ head coach in June 2030?

3 – When does a T.J. Watt contract extension occur: before camp, during camp, after camp/before Week 1, or not at all?

4 – Which four of the Steelers’ free agent additions has the best chance of earning a contract extension next offseason: CB Brandin Echols, ILB Malik Harrison, QB Mason Rudolph, or OT Calvin Anderson?

5 – Who will lead the Steelers in tackles this season?

Recap: End of 2025 Minicamp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Thank you to the 22 Yinzers who participated in last week’s Friday Night Five Questions! Your passionate responses keep our Steelers Depot community thriving. Here’s the breakdown of how you weighed in on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 minicamp and beyond:

1. On a scale of 1-10, how concerning is it that T.J. Watt skipped minicamp? (1 = no big deal, 10 = major deal)

Responses spanned the full 1-to-10 range, highlighting varied perspectives on T.J. Watt’s absence during contract negotiations. The median concern level was a low 2, suggesting most fans view it as a minor issue for now. However, several noted that concern will rise if no deal is reached by the start of training camp. For example, Kelly Ohl expressed significant worry, rating it a 10 and saying, “10 for me; it’s not like he’s grossly underpaid, and last time he did it right by showing up. Everyone knew why he wasn’t participating but respected him being there.” In contrast, Ralph Neeley and Nick Schultz gave it a 1, seeing it as no cause for alarm.

2. Rank these QBs in order of preference (considering contract and trade costs): Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers

Preferences varied widely, with each quarterback earning top-spot votes. The median ranking placed Aaron Rodgers first, Justin Fields second, and Matthew Stafford third. Wes Lee favored Rodgers, noting that he “allows the team to look for the ‘franchise’ QB next draft easier than if committed to multi years with Stafford (and potentially Fields).” Chris92021, who ranked Fields first, quipped, “Hey, I am exactly like the Steelers’ front office,” highlighting Fields’ youth and potential.

3. How many starts will Mason Rudolph make in 2025?

The consensus was two. Fans suggested one start could come in a meaningless Week 18 game, with another potentially due to a minor Aaron Rodgers injury. Guillermo Garcia-Gomez predicted three starts while Steven Small foresees no starts, adding “hopefully,” reflecting confidence in Rodgers’ availability.

4. Over/under 3.25 sacks for NT Keeanu Benton in 2025?

A strong majority, 16 of 22 respondents, predicted over 3.25 sacks for Keeanu Benton, optimistic about his mobility, especially with rookie Derrick Harmon enabling Benton to play further out on the line. Despite just two sacks in his first two seasons, fans expect a breakout year from the 2023 second-round pick. Ted Webb and Steven Small were among the six predicting under, citing his historical performance.

5. Will K Chris Boswell make at least 35 field goals this season?

Fourteen of 22 respondents believe Chris Boswell will not make at least 35 field goals in 2025, but for encouraging reasons. Nick Schultz explained, “With Rodgers at the helm, our red-zone offense takes a step forward, eliminating a good portion of Boswell’s attempts from less than 35 yards out. A majority of his attempts coming from 40 to 55 yards.” Pete and Petty Edit were among the eight predicting Boswell would hit or exceed 35 field goals, anticipating consistent kicking opportunities.

Consensus Answers vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers T.J. Watt Missing Minicamp Concern Level 2 Your Call Rank QBs Fields, Stafford & Rodgers Rodgers – 1

Fields – 2

Stafford – 3 Your Call Mason Rudolph Starts X Games in 2025 2 TBD Keeanu Benton O/U 3.25 Sacks in 2025 Over TBD Boswell Kicks at Least 35 FGs in 2025 No TBD

Final Thoughts

Your responses reflect cautious optimism about T.J. Watt’s contract negotiations, with low concern unless talks extend into training camp. The preference for Aaron Rodgers reflects hope for a competitive 2025, with Rudolph as a reliable backup if needed for spot starts. Fans are excited about Keeanu Benton’s potential breakout season and anticipate that an improved red-zone offense will reduce Boswell’s field goal attempts. Keep the conversation alive with this week’s questions, and let’s see how these predictions unfold as we near the 2025 season!