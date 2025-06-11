Metcalf Excited For Chance To Play With Rodgers: ‘Like The Way He Views The Game’

Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf got a head start working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as the two threw together at UCLA in March. Yesterday, both of them worked on the field for the first time as Steelers at the team’s mandatory minicamp, and today, Metcalf explained why he’s excited to learn from Rodgers this season.

“I like the way he views the game from a receiver standpoint and also from a quarterback standpoint. I can get a lot of knowledge just from being around him because he’s seen a lot of football. So just trying to soak up as much information and ball as I can,” Metcalf said via video posted to Twitter by TribLive’s Joe Rutter.

New Steelers WR DK Metcalf talks about working out with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/rJ52oD9Nxn — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) June 11, 2025

The 2025 season will be Rodgers’ 21st in the league, and he’s worked with a lot of talented receivers. Metcalf, though, may be the most physically gifted receiver Rodgers has had the chance to play with, and the connection between the two should be strong. Both are new to Pittsburgh this season, but the Steelers are banking on big things with Rodgers still having good arm talent and Metcalf being a downfield threat.

Metcalf began his career learning from Russell Wilson, and Rodgers is another veteran quarterback who can mentor and help him grow as a player. Rodgers may see some things that he can pass along to help Metcalf, and it’s a pairing that has a lot of potential for the Steelers. Metcalf’s eagerness to work and learn from Rodgers can only be viewed as a positive as the Steelers look to build a strong passing attack in 2025.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said after the Steelers signed Rodgers that he and Metcalf have built a “rapport,” and Rodgers called Metcalf a “great dude” and a “specimen” when discussing their throwing session at UCLA during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in April.

Their working relationship is already off to a strong start, and the more Metcalf can soak up information and learn from Rodgers, the better their relationship on and off the field will be. Even if the two only get one season working together, whatever Metcalf learns from Rodgers, he’ll be able to apply to his game and that could make him even more of a weapon for Pittsburgh.

That’ll be good news for the Steelers, who locked him up to a five-year contract after trading for him, but getting the most out of the Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf duo in 2025 will be vital for Pittsburgh’s hopes to contend this year.