Merril Hoge Explains What Makes Aaron Rodgers Great

At 41 years old, some of the physical abilities that Aaron Rodgers had during the height of his career as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game have diminished, particularly his mobility and ability to create out of structure.

But he remains sharp between the ears and still has a cannon for a right arm and a whip-like release of the football that caught the attention of everyone at mandatory minicamp last week.

That high football IQ, along with the ability to read the field quickly and make the right decisions, taking what is there and remaining disciplined in doing so, is what makes Rodgers one of the smartest and greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

At least, that’s how former Steelers running back Merril Hoge sees things. Appearing on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Tuesday, Hoge spoke highly of Rodgers, and believes that if he can play within the offense, the Steelers will have an upgrade at quarterback.

“Listen, if you just stick inside the white lines, he’s a massive upgrade just from an overall skill set and experience standpoint. You can’t deny that. I still think he’s one of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game,” Hoge said of Rodgers, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE on iHeart Radio. “His willingness to just keep taking what they’re gonna give him, which is usually the demise of a lot of guys that could be great, is they just won’t do that. Why is Tom Brady the greatest ever play? He executed the play and he’ll throw it to the flat if that’s what you’re gonna do to him. And that’s what great guys do.

“They take what you give them, and they tear you apart. Because at some point, you’re vulnerable. You gotta find out where that vulnerability is and expose it. And I think he’s still one of the greatest to ever do that.”

While Rodgers has detractors who believe he’s too selfish and wants to play football his way or no way, Rodgers has been great at taking what the defense gives him throughout his career, remaining patient and staying disciplined, avoiding the killer turnovers in the process.

Hoge cited a moment earlier in Rodgers’ career after a game in Washington when he spoke with Rodgers for ESPN, and the quarterback was incredulous that the defense continued to give him Cover 3 looks, leaving itself vulnerable to the same thing over and over again.

In that moment, Hoge knew just how smart Rodgers was, and that showed that Rodgers could find the weakness in the defense quickly and exploit it. Past greats like Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, John Elway and Tom Brady — among others — could do that over and over again.

Rodgers has that ability, and it hasn’t disappeared either.

The arm strength is still very good, as is the quick release. He might not be as mobile as he once was, but he can still read defenses with the best of them pre- and post-snap. He also is disciplined enough to take what is there and not try to do too much, playing the long game.

Most quarterbacks can’t do that, but Rodgers can. It’s what sets him apart. The Steelers are banking on that high football IQ and the discipline and ball security he plays with playing a huge factor in the offense being better this season under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, giving them a legitimate shot to compete.