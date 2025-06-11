McCourty: It ‘Sucks’ T.J. Watt Has To Go To Dramatic Lengths For Contract, Steelers Have ‘No Point To Wait’

It feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers can’t get everybody in the building at once this offseason. On Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp, Aaron Rodgers entered the facility for the first time. However, another player making headlines was T.J. Watt, who failed to show up as he continues to negotiate a contract extension with the team. Devin McCourty thinks the Steelers are only hurting themselves by waiting so long to figure out Watt’s deal.
“We always talk about it, there’s no point to wait,” McCourty said on Pro Football Talk on Tuesday. “T.J. Watt’s a type of guy, where to win a game, you’re banking on T.J. Watt to make a play. There were so many games over the last one or two years, where if he doesn’t get a strip sack, or he doesn’t scoop the ball up and score, the Steelers probably don’t win… You have these different pieces to the puzzle, let’s make sure our main piece to the puzzle is there.”
Waiting too long on Watt’s deal is something the Steelers are receiving criticism for, and rightfully so. Contract negotiations, especially extensions, typically take a long time. And the Steelers have had other priorities this offseason. Those include their long wait on Rodgers, as well as some big moves involving both the DK Metcalf and George Pickens trades.
However, waiting has only made Watt’s eventual contract extension more expensive. If they had handled it at the beginning of the offseason, the Steelers wouldn’t have to contend with matching the $40 million per year that Myles Garrett received from the Cleveland Browns. Even Maxx Crosby got a hefty deal from the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Steelers wait until after Micah Parsons signs his extension with the Dallas Cowboys, Watt might become even more expensive.
The Steelers don’t seem to have any worries regarding Watt. However, it wouldn’t be ridiculous for Watt to be upset with how the offseason has played out. He’s seen them hand a massive deal to Metcalf, and wait as long as Aaron Rodgers wanted. And yet, Watt’s watching those events play out without any answers on his end.
This is similar to what happened the last time Watt wanted a contract extension. Then, he waited all the way up until nearly the start of the regular season. McCourty thinks it’s unfair that Watt has to take those lengths, despite playing so well over the years.
“It sucks to see that each time he’s waited for a contract, it’s gone to the kind of dramatic lengths to get it, when all he’s done is been super productive on the field.”
This opinion from McCourty is more than fair. The Steelers don’t win games when Watt isn’t on the field. He’s been more influential to the team’s overall success than anybody else in recent years. He certainly could have a bone to pick, as he’s now having to miss practices as he continues to wait for a better deal.
Watt hasn’t commented on these contract negotiations, and he certainly hasn’t said anything bad about the Steelers. The organization isn’t stressing about things yet, either. However, Pittsburgh just isn’t doing itself any favors by waiting. And they might be doing one of their most loyal players a disservice in the process.