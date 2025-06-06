Max Starks Believes Aaron Rodgers Is Signing With Steelers At ‘Perfect’ Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing QB Aaron Rodgers, and while Rodgers’ decision dragged into June and he missed Pittsburgh’s OTAs, former Steelers OT and analyst Max Starks thinks the timing for Rodgers’ signing is “perfect.” Appearing on Movin’ The Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Starks thinks having Rodgers ahead of minicamp is ideal for the Steelers.

“I think this is perfect that he’s coming in right at the end of veteran minicamp,” Starks said. “He’ll have the summer workouts before you get to camp to develop the rapport. Because he knows football. And that’s something that I think I always held onto. And his legacy, I think, is very important to him.”

OTAs were voluntary, so even if Rodgers had signed prior, he was under no obligation to show up and participate. He reportedly told the team he’ll be in attendance at mandatory minicamp, and that will be his first chance to work with his Steelers teammates. It might take a little while to build a rapport with a new offense and a new crop of receivers, so Rodgers could also work out with them ahead of training camp.

He worked out with DK Metcalf prior to signing with the Steelers, and last year, Pittsburgh’s receivers traveled to San Diego to work with Russell Wilson. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a similar throwing session take place somewhere this year with Rodgers as he looks to become familiar with his offensive weapons.

With the timing, it also eliminates any doubt about who Pittsburgh’s starter will be heading into minicamp or training camp. While Mason Rudolph worked as Pittsburgh’s starter during OTAs, he was always going to cede to Rodgers whenever the signing happened. It gives Rodgers time to work with the offense and the Steelers to know that, barring injury, they’re going into the season with him as their starter and putting any questions to bed. Minicamp was an important date for the Steelers to have Rodgers, and they’ll be happy to have him on the field next week.

While it might have been better if Rodgers signed ahead of OTAs and got more work in with the offense to get comfortable with the group and vice versa, at least he’ll be on the field for minicamp and things don’t drag out into July. The Steelers will know what their quarterback room is going to look like and finally can start to prepare and move forward with Rodgers settled as their QB1. Meanwhile, Rodgers can start getting ready and building relationships with the Steelers.