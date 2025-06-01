Mason Rudolph Always Knew Steelers Reunion Was Possible: ‘Who Wouldn’t Want To Be A Part Of This Team And This Offense?’

When Mason Rudolph left the Steelers in free agency, a part of him always knew that he might be back. While he found his way back to Pittsburgh sooner than he thought, he’s happy with how it worked out. And whatever his role might be, with Aaron Rodgers looming, he is excited about what they’re building.

“I always felt like there could be a reunion at some point”, Rudolph told Missi Matthews this past week. Before Russell Wilson emerged as a target, in fact, it always seemed to be the plan for him to stay. After his stint in Tennessee didn’t work out, he jumped at the opportunity to return to where he felt wanted.

“I just think it’s a special place. I’ve got a lot of great friends and teammates here”, Mason Rudolph said. “A lot of comfortability with Mike [Tomlin] and the staff. And Omar [Khan]’s put together a great roster. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this team and this offense? It’s been a fun couple months being back”.

I’m sure a lot of Steelers fans will bat an eye or two at that comment. Pittsburgh hasn’t exactly been known as an offensive juggernaut. Perhaps the better question might be, who would want to be a part of this offense? Either way, Rudolph knows what to say, as he always has throughout his career.

Granted, the Steelers did have a good stretch of play last season with Russell Wilson. It bottomed out shortly after, though, and they ended the year on a five-game losing streak. For the second year in a row, they turned over the entire quarterback room. The only difference, this time, was that the turnover included a reunion—with Rudolph. And it helps that the last time he was here, he ended things on a high note.

“It takes complementary football: special teams, offense, defense”, Rudolph recalled of their late 2023 run. He said that Mike Tomlin showed them their turnover margin statistics. “The last two years, I think we were, like, No. 2, No. 3 in turnover margin. That comes from the culture that Mike T’s created with ball search and ball security. That’s something we’re all working towards”.

Outside of Tomlin’s and the Steelers’ influence, Mason Rudolph struggled to protect the football last season with the Titans. In five starts, he threw nine touchdowns, but also nine interceptions. He knows he can’t afford to have that type of play in Pittsburgh.

As for where things stand, that remains unclear. If Aaron Rodgers, for whatever reason, decides not to sign with the Steelers, Rudolph emerges as the starter. On the surface, they seem prepared to move on with that course of action if necessary.