‘Lot Of Yinzers In My Life:’ Rodgers Feels Connection To ‘Special’ Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh might be where Aaron Rodgers wraps up his playing days. But in many ways, the Steel City has run through his football DNA throughout his now 21-year NFL career. In his first press conference after signing with the team over the weekend, Rodgers walked through all the stepping stones connected to the city that finally led him to Pittsburgh.

“There’s something special about, obviously this area,” he told reporters Tuesday afternoon via the team’s YouTube channel. “So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning. Playing for Mike McCarthy for 13 years. Having Tom Clements, or Tommy Clements, depending on how old you are, as my quarterback coach forever.

“Dom Capers, Kevin Greene, Darren Perry, Ben McAdoo, Frank Cignetti, Luke Getsy. I don’t wanna forget anybody, but a lot of Yinzers in my life.”

They’re comments Rodgers has referenced before throughout his career and during the three months leading up to signing with the Steelers. Though California born and raised, his time with the Green Bay Packers is littered with Pittsburgh influences. McCarthy was his longtime head coach whose football roots can be traced back to Homestead, Pa. Clements hails from McKees Rocks, Capers coached for the Steelers while Perry starred at safety in the 90s.

The “Cignetti” surname has deep roots in Western Pennsylvania, and the quarterbacks to come from the area could have their own bust in Canton: Joe Namath, Jim Kelly, and Joe Montana to name a few.

True to his word, Rodgers didn’t make his decision over money. He signed for below-market rate, a contract that at base value will pay him less than the Daniel Jones. Choosing to play for the Steelers was about fit and a feeling. Spiritual and a believer in cosmic justice, the stars aligned for Rodgers to pick Pittsburgh. It might be the first time he’s called the city home but in many ways its influence has long shaped his career.