‘Looks Like A Liability’: Analyst Thinks Broderick Jones Should Be Benched After Two Poor Seasons

Being a former first-round pick buys a player more opportunities than most of their peers, but it’s not a blank check. Eventually, their play needs to justify the draft position, or they end up out of the starting lineup just like anybody else. Broderick Jones’ first two years in the league are approaching that threshold.

One analyst has already seen enough and thinks the Steelers’ 2023 first-round pick should be benched.

“A lot of people had him as the top tackle in this draft, and he just hasn’t looked like that guy at all in the NFL,” said Sam Monson via Check The Mic this morning while reviewing the 2023 first-round picks. “They had a bunch of good, big runs that were happening around bad Broderick Jones blocks that people were then counting as positive Broderick Jones play…Through two years, I think he looks like a liability at this point. And maybe year three he’s gonna break out and become a good player, but right now I honestly think he needs to be benched and sat down.”

Reviewing ALL 2023 1st Round NFL Draft Picks & Their Outlook for 2025 https://t.co/jvdK3gF21f — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 16, 2025

The Steelers briefly benched Jones in his second season after a rough start to the year. Troy Fautanu worked his way into the starting lineup to replace Jones for one game. That arrangement may have continued, but Fautanu ended up suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice after just one game. Even if they did want to bench Jones at other points throughout the season, the lack of depth at tackle would have made that difficult.

They are in a similar situation this year. If Jones’ move back to the left side sets him back in his development even further, they could only turn to Dylan Cook or Calvin Anderson. Neither option is ideal.

Fortunately, the early indication is that Jones looks much more comfortable on the left than he did on the right. He also dropped weight to start the season in much better physical condition with room to add weight throughout the season.

Jones admitted he wouldn’t be fully ready to start a game on the left side if the season started tomorrow, but he has two and a half months and an entire training camp and preseason to get that sorted out. The Steelers have no choice but to start him and hope that he can finally take the big leap they think he is capable of. If not, his fifth-year option will get declined next offseason and his future as a starter in the NFL will be firmly at risk.

Still just 24 years old, there is no reason to think Jones is a finished product yet. Monson’s co-host Steve Palazzolo warned him that offensive linemen are often late bloomers in the NFL.

“Never write off offensive linemen,” Palazzolo said. “The number of times where in our head we were like, ‘That guy’s not good. He is not good.’ And then in year three, four or five they get better. Now, he’s a little bit below the threshold that I’m expecting a big jump, but I’m never surprised by offensive line development. Let me just say that.”

Dan Moore Jr. is an excellent example of what steady improvements can accumulate to over the course of four years. He went from one of the worst starting tackles in the league to a $82 million free agent signing this offseason.

Jones’ technique and the mental side of his game need to start coming together in a hurry, but there is still time for him to turn things around.