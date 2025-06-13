Long Road Leads RB Jonathan Ward To Pittsburgh

For every first-round pick or high-prized free agent, there’s a dozen NFL players scratching and clawing to stick in the league. That’s the story of running back Jonathan Ward, a 2020 undrafted free agent who has bounced from team to team. Now, he hopes to stick with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the roster since last year, he’s already found stability that’s been tough to come by throughout his career.

Joining Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz on the latest edition of Kuntz’s podcast, Ward discussed how he signed with the Steelers last offseason. A veteran who caught the eye of Mike Tomlin during rookie minicamp.

“Shoutout to [Tomlin] too,” Ward told the show. “Because he told me that during minicamp…liked the way I work, liked the way I move, liked the way I go about business, pass block. And told me last day at rookie minicamp. He’s like, ‘I’ll bring you back. I gotta figure something out as far as rostering spots and stuff like that, but I want you here.'”

Veterans practicing in rookie minicamp sounds oxymoronic but the NFL allows a select number of vets to try out alongside rookies during minicamp. Ward was one of the Steelers’ veteran exceptions. Given their experience compared to fresh-faced first-year players, veterans tend to stand out. Ward drew buzz during the team’s three-day weekend, catching the eye of beat writers in attendance.

He wasn’t immediately signed, suggesting to outsiders the team didn’t have interest. But Tomlin was evidently figuring out a way to make the roster construction work. Ward was signed May 21, replacing WR Keilahn Harris, who was waived/injured. One man’s misfortune is another’s treasure.

“And so lo and behold, I went home probably like a week,” Ward said. “Maybe a week-and-a-half or two and [Tomlin] gave me a call back. ‘It is time, so come back’ type deal.”

Jonathan Ward stuck around the summer and stood out in training camp. His chances were dinged by an injury that limited preseason reps, but he flashed open-field speed as a runner. Still, it is his versatility and abilities beyond what he offers as a runner that’s allowed him to stick in the NFL. He’s a capable special teamer and willing and able pass blocker, giving him advantages over backs who might be stronger and faster but don’t offer a balanced skill set.

Ward opened the year on the practice squad but earned an in-season call-up after injuries to Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson. He appeared in four games, carrying the ball five times for 22 yards while logging 59 special teams snaps on the coverage and return units. He finished the year on the practice squad, briefly released to make room when injuries elsewhere forced the team’s hand, but the Steelers signed him to a Reserve/Futures deal after the year ended.

His path to making the 53 remains tough a second time around. Pittsburgh has a new-look backfield with offseason additions Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson. Both, along with Warren, are roster locks. Ward’s best path is to again begin the year on the practice squad and wait for a chance in the middle of the season. That won’t be guaranteed either but there’s value in having someone with Jonathan Ward’s skill set and that’s allowed him to stick in the league when most others have fallen out of it.