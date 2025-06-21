Lone Steelers Draft Pick Makes Projected All-Rookie Team

Armed with just two selections in the first two days, it’s no surprise to see the Pittsburgh Steelers not make a huge presence on NFL.com’s recent projected 2025 All-Rookie Team. To have even one name on the list is notable, and first-round defensive lineman makes author Gennaro Filice’s team well aware of the buzz on Harmon coming from the spring.

“Typically, this is the time of year when NOTHING is guaranteed. Coaches constantly stress that rookies — no matter how highly they’re drafted — must earn their keep before even thinking about filling a starting slot. Apparently, though, the Steelers aren’t doing that whole song and dance with Harmon.”

Filice refers to DL Coach Karl Dunbar’s comments anointing Harmon the starter. Even as Mike Tomlin attempted to downplay those words, it’s clear Pittsburgh isn’t holding back their top rookie. Viewed as a top-ten talent who slid to No. 20 due to reported injury concerns, Harmon is an ideal scheme fit for the Steelers’ 3-4 system. Pittsburgh focused its draft picks on building up a front seven that wore down by season’s end, spending two of the team’s seven choices on the defensive line and another on outside linebacker Jack Sawyer.

While Harmon will likely rotate in behind Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton, he’s poised to start at left defensive end in the Steelers’ base front. With Heyward being 36 years old and the team reducing his snap count, Harmon will have plenty of reps to make an impact.

Despite a deep defensive tackle class that saw several names taken in the first round, Harmon and Cleveland Browns DT Mason Graham were the two who made Filice’s list. Harmon beat out the Arizona Cardinals’ Walter Nolen and the Miami Dolphins’ Kenneth Grant.

Harmon is the first Steelers’ rookie defensive lineman drafted in the first round since the team selected Heyward in 2011.

No other Steelers made the list. RB Kaleb Johnson was the only other to have a semi-realistic chance but predictably lost out to the Las Vegas Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty and Denver Broncos’ RJ Harvey. Other notable names on the list include Tennessee Titans’ QB Cam Ward, Kansas City Chiefs’ OT Josh Simmons, and Atlanta Falcons’ S Xavier Watts. Every AFC North team had at least one selection: S Malaki Starks for the Baltimore Ravens, LB Demetrius Knight Jr. for the Cincinnati Bengals, LB Carson Schwesinger and Graham for the Browns, and Harmon for the Steelers.