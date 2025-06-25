Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,574)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,574 this Wednesday afternoon, I react to Aaron Rodgers announcing 2025 is likely his final NFL season, the pressure that puts on Pittsburgh, and the reminder that the Steelers’ QB search starts anew come 2026.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1574)
