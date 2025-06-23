Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,572)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,572 on this Monday afternoon, I give the optimist’s take on the Steelers’ 2025 roster and outlook for their season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1572)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8294233982
6bc9mw6n