Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,566)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,566 on this Tuesday afternoon, I react to DeShon Elliott’s extension and dish on why it’s a great move in an up-and-down offseason for the Steelers.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1566)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8602827385
6bc9mw6n