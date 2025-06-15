Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,564)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,564 on this Sunday afternoon, I explain why I am optimistic about CB Joey Porter Jr. taking his game to the next level in his third season with the Steelers.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1564)
