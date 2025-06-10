Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,559)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,559 on this Tuesday afternoon, I react to two Cleveland Browns defenders firing salvos at Aaron Rodgers, which seems like a major mistake.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1559)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4941505766
6bc9mw6n