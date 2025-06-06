Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,555)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,555 this Friday afternoon, I discuss why it’s a key season for Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. and what he has to do to prove the team can trust him as a potential 2026 starter.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1555)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2314236338
6bc9mw6n