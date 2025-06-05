Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,554)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,554 on this Thursday afternoon, I say the battle at punter between Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman will be well worth watching this summer.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1554)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5585748652
6bc9mw6n