Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,551)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,551 on this Monday afternoon, I say Zach Frazier deserves more credit for his rookie season and what he means for the Steelers’ o-line moving forward.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1551)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2150837840
6bc9mw6n