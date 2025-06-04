‘Legit WR2? Possible’: Buzz Around Roman Wilson Keeps Growing

With Gabe Davis set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow, it feels like Groundhog Day all over again. A year ago, they were linked to every potential WR trade candidate under the sun. But what if the long-awaited WR2 was already on the roster? What if it was second-year player Roman Wilson?

According to The Pat McAfee Show’s Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, he’s looked the part so far through the first five sessions of OTAs.

“WR Roman Wilson looks like a chiseled freak this year after missing most of last year,” Kaboly wrote on X. “He is always one of the last ones off the field after practice, so the desire is there…He needs to go into camp on that moving train, and I think he will be just fine. Legit WR2? Possible.”

#Steelers WR Roman Wilson looks like a chiseled freak this year after missing most of all last year. He is always one of the last ones off the field after practice, so the desire is there. I liked how he looked last year when he was trying to return from injury, and he looks… pic.twitter.com/weqOXz7JVz — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 4, 2025

The Steelers drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason. He was one of the best-looking receivers on a stacked Senior Bowl roster. And he had the athleticism and college production to be an impact player at the next level.

He played a lot of slot receiver in his final two years at Michigan, but he also had plenty of experience on the outside as well. He played 543 college snaps out wide compared to 809 in the slot. That should be viewed as a strength and not a weakness. The more that receivers can move around and exploit mismatches both in the slot and out wide, the easier it is for Arthur Smith to game plan.

Standing at 5106 tall, some assume that he is best suited for work in the slot. Tell that to Diontae Johnson (5104), Antonio Brown (5101), Tyreek Hill (5081), or Steve Smith Sr. (5090). And those are just a few examples of shorter receivers that have excelled on the outside.

Today’s NFL protects receivers from vicious hits. There is a much higher premium on quickness, speed, and route running than ever before. Wilson has all the tools to become a premier route runner and has 4.39 speed on top of it.

His rookie season was disappointing because of the multiple injuries that prevented him from ever having a chance to contribute. But he has a clean slate for 2025. If he’s working as hard as everybody says he is, he should be just fine, and the Steelers may finally have a solution at WR2.