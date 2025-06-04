‘Lack Of Reps Late In The Season’ Has CB Beanie Bishop Jr. Eager To Gain More Playing Time

Left with few other options, undrafted rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. became the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting slot corner almost by default. Once veteran Cam Sutton served his eight-game suspension, Bishop took a backseat. Playing what could be described as half a first season, Bishop is eager to see the field on a more consistent basis in 2025.

“I got a lot of improvement to do. The lack of reps late in the season, being able to build more chemistry with the guys. Knowing more this year than I did last year,” Bishop told reporters via the team’s Steelers Live Twitter/X account, as goals he wants to achieve in his sophomore season.

Following injuries to the likes of Grayland Arnold, the camp release of Josiah Scott, and Sutton being shelved by the NFL, Bishop was the last man standing. From Weeks 1-8, he served as the Steelers’ starting nickel corner and logged at least 25 snaps in every game. In a primetime victory over the New York Giants, Bishop played 60 of them and recorded the game-sealing interception.

Beanie Bishop Jr. with the INT to seal the @steelers win! pic.twitter.com/YS8hN3dZM1 — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2024

Previously, Bishop picked off two more passes, snagging a pair off Aaron Rodgers the week prior.

Once Sutton could play, Bishop didn’t. His playing time slowly dwindled, and by the final stretch of the season, he hardly saw action. Including the team’s Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Bishop logged 24 combined snaps over the Steelers’ final four games.

He primarily played in dime packages, and with Pittsburgh consistently trailing and struggling to stop the run, Bishop was hardly needed. Sutton took over as the team’s full-time starting corner and kept his role despite struggling in coverage and with communication. Even in limited action, Bishop recorded his fourth and final interception in the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The only rookie wall Bishop met was the one the team put up.

With the situation out of his control, Bishop is focused on keeping his role throughout all of 2025.

“Whether that’s splits, whether that’s ways that offensive coordinators like to attack guys inside…how am I gonna be able to move around,” he said. “Run fits, things like that. Seeing the fronts.”

Bishop is slated to be the Steelers’ starting slot corner this season. The job won’t be handed to him, but his competition isn’t severe. Veteran Brandin Echols profiles more of an outside corner, while seventh-round rookie Donte Kent needs to focus on simply making the team first. If Bishop holds his own and takes a step forward, he’ll keep the spot. And no one will take it away mid-season.