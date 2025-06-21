Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers Quarter Century Team

Following the spirit of ESPN’s recent post unveiling the NFL’s All-Quarter Century Team, the best players from 2000-2024, I’m doing the same with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. A 53-man and 10-man practice squad featuring the team’s best players of the 21st century.

This list will only focus on what each player did in Pittsburgh and only from the turn of the century onward. Let me know who you think should’ve made the cut below.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (2): Ben Roethlisberger, Kordell Stewart

Analysis: Only keeping two quarterbacks, something the Steelers don’t do but a trend much of the NFL follows. Roethlisberger is a no-brainer and his next football stop will be a Hall of Fame bust in Canton. The second quarterback is a little interesting and no one comes close to Roethlisberger’s legacy. Stewart only started two full seasons in the 2000s but led the Steelers to the ’01 Championship Game. His athletic skillset easily wins out and he could be used in wrinkle packages, though good luck telling Roethlisberger he needs to leave the field.

Running Backs (4): Le’Veon Bell, Willie Parker, Jerome Bettis, James Conner

Analysis: Stocking up on running backs here, a strength of a Steelers’ team with rugged history even in the 21st century. Bettis played the back nine of his career over this span but still put in a 1,000-yard campaign in 2000 and rushed for 13 touchdowns in 2004, a figure still tied for the team-most over the last 25 years. Parker emerged from unknown undrafted rookie to the longest rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history, his wheels earning him the “Fast Willie” moniker.

Bell was one of the NFL’s best backs in his prime. He did it all: rush, catch and block. He also remains one of the biggest “what ifs” had his career finished out in Pittsburgh. Conner might be a curveball and injuries held him back, but he was talented with size and burst. With three other capable backs, the Steelers won’t be lost if he missed a couple games.

Fullback (1): Dan Kreider

Analysis: Gotta have a fullback to support a power running game. Kreider led the way for Bettis in the 2000s, overlooked for the key block he made on Bettis’ famous goal line truck of Brian Urlacher. Kreider was a blocker first and second but handled that role well, earning a ring as part of the team’s 2005 Super Bowl run. He spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh.

Tight End (3): Heath Miller, Pat Freiermuth, Vance McDonald

Analysis: Three quality tight ends led by Miller, as well-rounded as the NFL has season this century. Freiermuth and McDonald are clear rungs below but both were aggressive post-catch. Matt Spaeth could be argued here as a fourth tight end/blocker. Heck, Darnell Washington could even make that case but ultimately, only three are rostered.

Wide Receiver (6): Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Plaxico Burress, Mike Wallace, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Santonio Holmes

Analysis: An excellent group here. Ward is a borderline Hall of Famer while Brown had first-ballot talent, only done in by his off-field storylines (the latest being attempted murder allegations). Burress only spent a handful of years in Pittsburgh but made up a great duo opposite Ward. As did Smith-Schuster, who could play in the slot or on the outside, with Brown. Holmes was a dynamic receiver and returner while none were faster than Mike Wallace, who led the league in yards-per-catch as a rookie and topped that figures in 2010, averaging a whopping 21-yards per grab.

Martavis Bryant has a case to be added to the list. Talent-wise, he’s one of the team’s real gems. But a lack of productivity due to his repeated suspensions narrowly leaves him off. George Pickens also falls just shy. Pittsburgh has a lot of talent here that led to difficult decisions.

Offensive Tackle (3): Marvel Smith, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva

Analysis: Before back injuries ended his career, Smith was a franchise left tackle and arguably the most underrated player on this list. Gilbert was a steady though not spectacular right tackle while Villanueva went from Army Ranger and defensive lineman to starting 90 games for Pittsburgh. Kelvin Beachum comes close making the cut but didn’t play long enough in Pittsburgh.

Offensive Guard (4): Alan Faneca, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Kendall Simmons

Analysis: To be two-deep with this group of four is really good. Faneca is one of football’s all-time great linemen. DeCastro missed those heights but is a no-brainer future Hall of Honor candidate. Simmons, like Smith, is underrated, while Foster went from UDFA to 145 starts. In Steelers’ history, Donnie Shell is the only undrafted player to start more games. Across the entire NFL since 2000, Foster is tied for 15th-most.

Center (2): Maurkice Pouncey, Jeff Hartings

Analysis: No Kendrick Green on this list. I know you’re shocked. Pouncey is a borderline Hall of Famer while Hartings was a very good center in the 2000s, still serving as one of the team’s best free agent pickups this century.

DEFENSE – 24

Defensive End (5): Cam Heyward, Aaron Smith, Stephon Tuitt, Brett Keisel, Kimo von Oelhoffen

Analysis: Smith and Keisel, Heyward and Tuitt. Great Steelers’ defensive end tandems. Heyward and Tuitt are the more talented duo but didn’t play together as long. Still, they’re all obvious choices. Choosing von Oelhoffen is a wild card, but he started 94 games after signing with Pittsburgh for the 2000 season, recording 34 tackles for a loss and 20.5 sacks. Having strong defensive line depth is key, and he’s one of the final names to make this roster.

Nose Tackle (2): Casey Hampton, Javon Hargrave

Analysis: Hampton is one of the NFL’s best run stuffers who didn’t rack up the stats but made everyone else around him better. The true mark of a nose tackle. Hargrave was cut from a different cloth and found his best seasons elsewhere but he’s a strong backup who can work into sub-packages to provide pass rush juice Hampton didn’t.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, James Harrison, Joey Porter, LaMarr Woodley

Analysis: Embarrassment of riches to choose from here. This list could be 10-deep with some still feeling left out. The true engine of the Steelers’ defense, Porter was a face of the defense and its vocal leader. At his best, Woodley was dominant and will go down for forcing the final fumble on QB Kurt Warner to beat the Arizona Cardinals for the Steelers’ sixth championship.

Harrison was truly elite and one of the NFL’s most incredible stories. Not starting until he was basically 30, he became feared and literally changed the rules of the game. Watt is already a Hall of Famer. It’s only a question of if he’ll rival Joe Greene as the greatest Steelers’ defender in team history. A high bar but what if Watt finishes top five in NFL history in sacks? It’s a plausible scenario if he plays into his late 30s.

Inside Linebacker (4): James Farrior, Ryan Shazier, Lawrence Timmons, Vince Williams

Analysis: Farrior set the gold standard for Steelers’ free agent signings, going from disappointment in New York to foundational member of Pittsburgh’s 2005 and 2008 Super Bowl squads. Timmons was an excellent player, athletic with a balanced skillset. Shazier was becoming one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers before his career-ending spinal injury. Williams isn’t the same caliber of player but is a tone setter who played the run as hard as anyone. He’ll also help on special teams.

Cornerback (5): Ike Taylor, Joe Haden, Mike Hilton, Deshea Townsend, William Gay

Analysis: Cornerback hasn’t been Pittsburgh’s strongest position since 2000 and is easily the weakest defensively. Still, Taylor is a clear-cut No. 1 corner, so long as you don’t expect him to intercept many passes. The Steelers snagged Haden late in his career but he still provided solid play and will be a good No. 2. Hilton is an ideal slot, a menace against the run and as a blitzer the franchise still has proven unable to replace.

Townsend is underrated and had a steady and solid career. Gay bounced back from tough early seasons to become something of a fan-favorite who had a nose for the end zone after his picks. He had five-pick sixes, still tied with Rod Woodson for most in franchise history (Woodson, however, holds the NFL record with 12).

Safety (4): Troy Polamalu, Ryan Clark, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chris Hope

Analysis: Little debate here. Polamalu will be remembered as a Steelers’ legend until the end of time. Clark was his perfect complement. Fitzpatrick’s ball-hawking ability made him feared by every quarterback. Hope sneaks on as a fourth safety. He only started two years for Pittsburgh but was a solid safety and I can’t find anyone else to place above him right now. Not Mike Mitchell, not Terrell Edmunds, and not (for now), DeShon Elliott. Maybe in a couple of years.

Special Teams – 4

Kicker (1): Chris Boswell

Analysis: No-brainer here. Boswell is well on his way as being regarded as the greatest Steelers’ kicker in history. If he isn’t there already.

Punter (1): Daniel Sepulevda

Analysis: Punter is more complicated. There isn’t a true standout name. I’ll lean Sepulevda who didn’t have the best pure numbers but was a big-legged player who was improving before a knee injury did him in. Plus, the dude can hit and cover.

Long Snapper (1): Greg Warren

Analysis: Warren snapped from 2005-2016, spending his entire career with Pittsburgh. A couple knee injuries cost him but he’s still the obvious choice on this list.

Returner (1): Antwaan Randle El

Analysis: Adding a returner slot to this list. Antonio Brown and Santonio Holmes could handle those duties, but Randle El wins out. In Pittsburgh, he recorded four punt return touchdowns and one kick return score. Plus, Randle El can be used in gadget plays. Randel El and Kordell Stewart pairings could be a lot of fun.

Practice Squad (10)

A 10-man list that’s basically the best-of-the-rest.

RB: Najee Harris

WR: Martavis Bryant, George Pickens

OT: Kelvin Beachum

EDGE: Alex Highsmith, Jason Gildon

ILB: Larry Foote

CB: Chad Scott

S: Brent Alexander

K: Jeff Reed

Coaching Staff (12)

Going another level deeper to put together the Steelers’ best coaching staff since 2000.

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin

Offensive Coordinator: Ken Whisenhunt

Defensive Coordinator: Dick LeBeau

Special Teams Coordinator: Danny Smith

Quarterbacks Coach: Randy Fichtner

Running Backs Coach: Dick Hoak

Wide Receivers Coach: Richard Mann

Tight Ends Coach: James Daniel

Offensive Line Coach: Mike Munchak

Defensive Line Coach: John Mitchell

Linebackers Coach: Keith Butler

Defensive Backs Coach: Ray Horton

There is some debate about Tomlin versus Bill Cowher for the head coach spot, a conversation I’m sure will be dominated in the comments section below. But Tomlin has coached much longer and Cowher’s 2000s tenure included a couple of tough seasons: 6-10 in 2003, 8-8 in 2006. Whisenhunt kept Pittsburgh’s offense steady and was more inventive than some credit him for. LeBeau is a no-duh choice defensively and Smith has coached for about half the century.

Fichtner narrowly beats out Ken Anderson while Hoak gets the edge over Kirby Wilson and Eddie Faulkner. Mann is a positional coach legend and beats out the late Darryl Drake. Daniel should be given his due for a long career with the team. Munchak on the o-line is obvious, though Russ Grimm did well, too. Mitchell is an all-timer while Butler was a great positional coach. I was tempted to go with Teryl Austin. I like him as a coach more than most but settled on Horton instead. Pairing him with LeBeau also works better.