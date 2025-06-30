Kozora: My Reaction To Steelers Blockbuster Trades

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m reacting to the three major moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made as part of a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins, acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith in exchange for FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. The deal also contained a 2027 late-round pick swap. I react to the reasons why the Steelers landed Ramsey and Smith and how each fit into the defense. I also react to the most shocking news of Fitzpatrick’s exit, a move no one saw coming.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.