Kozora: It’s A Big Year For CB Cory Trice Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary has again undergone changes. Darius Slay is the latest veteran cornerback to be brought in. Juan Thornhill will offer depth at safety. Heck, they even added Quindell Johnson yesterday. But the name to keep an eye on this year is Cory Trice Jr. Entering his third NFL season, it’s a big year.

Simply being available will be a crucial box to check. Health has always been Trice’s Achilles’ Heel. Or more accurately, his ACL. Torn once in college, torn again in his first padded practice with the Steelers. It’s why he fell to the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and why he missed his entire rookie year.

A year ago, the storyline centered on his health and rehabilitation. Though he participated in every step of the offseason program, Pittsburgh eased him along. In training camp, they intentionally limited his reps through the first several practices until he was ready for a normal workload. Once his work ramped up, his talent shone through, and Trice made plays in training camp and the preseason to make the 53-man roster.

It didn’t take long for him to make an impact. In Week 2’s win over the Denver Broncos, Trice came off the bench to replace a briefly injured Donte Jackson to pick off QB Bo Nix in the end zone. It swung momentum back in Pittsburgh’s favor right after the Broncos hit a big downfield play.

The Steelers’ defense won the day, and Pittsburgh came out on top 13-6.

Cory Trice’s good feeling didn’t keep rolling. He injured his hamstring covering a punt the following week, landing him back on injured reserve. He didn’t receive a helmet again until Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. He saw plenty of defensive snaps the rest of the way, recording at least 47 snaps in each of the Steelers’ final three regular-season games.

He took lumps against Cincinnati Bengals’ star receiver Ja’Marr Chase in Week 18, giving up an early touchdown. But his performance wasn’t as poor as he made it out to be, though it’s easy to appreciate the self-criticism from a young player eager to improve.

Our charting gave him a 67.9 QB rating against, the third best of any Steelers’ defensive back. The sample size wasn’t large, but it was promising.

Now, Trice enters a key third season. He can’t miss big chunks of time, training camp or regular season. Coaches have to trust the health as much as they do the ability, or else they’ll look for other options. Omar Khan has basically admitted as much. None of this is Trice’s fault; some players just have rotten injury luck (to feel better, look at Senquez Golson), but it’s the NFL’s harsh reality. He has to stay healthy.

Assuming he does, what’s his role? In its present form, dime packages. It’s how he was used in the first two weeks of the season before getting hurt. With safety size and cornerback coverage ability, he could be the perfect answer to athletic tight ends that feasted on the Steelers’ defense late in the season. In 2024, Pittsburgh tied for 29th in most receptions allowed to tight ends, 22nd in yards, and tied for 23rd in touchdowns.

With Slay on a one-year deal, Pittsburgh will face a fork in the road next offseason. Draft a corner, sign another in free agency, or put faith in Trice to be the guy? That depends on how 2025 goes.

Joey Porter Jr. is the young Steelers’ cornerback under the microscope. Understandably so. He’s the higher draft pick, the full-time starter, and his last name is Porter. He’s in for a big year too, and if he plays well, a big 2026 payday. Cory Trice isn’t there yet. But this is his year to stay healthy, gain the coaching staff’s trust, and by 2026, he could be in the starting lineup opposite Porter.