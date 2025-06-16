Kozora: Examining The Aaron Rodgers, Arthur Smith Relationship (And The Reason For Optimism)

No relationship will determine the Pittsburgh Steelers’ success more than the one between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. How well a QB and OC work together – or how well they don’t – is vital. The Pittsburgh Steelers have experienced all kinds: Ben Roethlisberger clashing with Todd Haley. Roethlisberger having good but arguably too chummy relationships with Bruce Arians and Randy Fichtner. A bad fit between Roethlisberger and Matt Canada. And last year, a seemingly good one between Justin Fields and Arthur Smith and reportedly strained one between Russell Wilson and Smith.

Last year’s discussion over how much freedom Wilson had versus what he should’ve had will never truly reach consensus. Everyone has a side and story. Truth is how much autonomy a QB has at the line of scrimmage is a nuanced and layered discussion. It’s rarely black and white.

No NFL offense walks to the line of scrimmage with just *one* call, a play without checks, cans, or built-in adjustments. As one relevant and public reference point, watch Jon Gruden take 2025 draft prospects through his quarterback camp. There was never one call at the line. Multiple plays with as many adjustments based on defensive presentation were built in. Watch him with Steelers rookie Will Howard during an up-tempo/two-minute period. A call with an audible based on the coverage is a must. And that was just a de facto walkthrough.

It’s why quarterback is such a mentally demanding position. It’s not get under center and snap it.

But there are levels. Not every system offers the same level of restraint. The better the quarterback and the most trust that exists with the coordinator, the more freedom there usually is.

What did Pittsburgh in 2024 look like? Justin Fields had a governor, no question. Pittsburgh wanted him to manage the game. He carried a weight in Chicago to be the hero, and it crushed him. With a stronger running game, defense that played at a high level during his time in the lineup, and more stability, Fields made plays when called upon but he wasn’t required to play a lead role. Things seemingly opened up under Russell Wilson, at least a little, until closing down at the end of the year. The difference in the first and second games against the Cincinnati Bengals are stark. The first, more open with checks out of the Bengals’ five-down, run-stopping defensive front. The second, running into that wall to no avail.

But even that is speaking in broad terms. We’re not in the locker room; we’re not in either quarterback’s headset. So much of “freedom” is situational. What’s the score? What’s the down? Where’s the line of scrimmage? Who’s the opponent? What’s the game plan to win? Elements that are never identical and makes commentary on “freedom” a general yardstick instead of precise measurement.

Here’s what I am confident in saying going forward. No matter how things were between Wilson and Fields and Smith, the only relevant facts are how things go between Rodgers and Smith. What’s working against Rodgers having freedom? His newness to the offense after signing in June. Even if the offense was being built with Rodgers in mind, working together is where trust is born.

But there are advantages and reason for optimism. A year ago, Russell Wilson missed chunks of crucial developmental time. Injured the eve of training camp’s first practice, the team kept him in bubble wrap for most of the summer. He ramped up near the end of camp, played a bit in the preseason, and looked ready for the opener. Three days before kickoff, Wilson tweaked his calf and was shelved the first six weeks. His first start came Week 7. Time lost to work and grow with Smith.

More important is the comfort Smith should have. Last year was new for everyone. New offensive coordinator, new quarterbacks coach, and a brand-new quarterback room. The quarterback room turned over again but Smith is in his second year. He’s a season into working with Mike Tomlin and the organization with a better understanding of how it runs and what to expect. With comfort comes trust and freedom. Not to mention Smith’s offense should be better built in his vision than last year with personnel that reflects his philosophy and style.

There’s no telling exactly how Rodgers and Smith will work. Two strong personalities making it work on the fly in what’s likely a one-year partnership. There’s plenty of wait and see. Often, the narrative created over relationships are dictated by results. When Wilson and the Steelers’ offense was rolling last season, everything sprung roses. When it collapsed, the knives came out.

It’s easy to look for quick answers. Pass/fail to determining if Rodgers has enough freedom to operate or on the other end of the spectrum, if he’s running the show with Smith a puppet coordinator. Rarely in the NFL does anything fall neatly into those buckets. Everything’s about the details and even then, peering in from the outside only tells you so much. Bottom line: the results must be there. Rodgers, Smith, and the Steelers’ offense must do what it takes to make it work.