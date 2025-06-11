Kinkhabwala Rips Steelers For T.J. Watt Contract Situation: ‘Why Create Hard Feelings With A Player Like This’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a certain way of going about things when it comes to negotiating contracts, how those contracts are structured, and when they are typically handed out. They’ve done that for decades, and yet now that they’re doing the same thing they’ve always done, this time with star outside linebacker T.J. Watt – who seemingly isn’t happy with negotiations so far — it’s a major problem for national media members.

The latest to weigh in on the Watt contract situation, as he has skipped out on mandatory minicamp, is CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, Kinkhabwala blasted the Steelers for the way they do business and how they are treating Watt, who has done everything asked of him on and off the field to be a great example of a Pittsburgh Steeler.

“The Steelers, they’re struggling with the same exact thing that they struggled with the first time around. And I was so vocal about this the last time, just because you’ve done business one way is not reason to keep doing business that way,” Kinkhabwala said of the Steelers and the Watt contract situation, according to video via 93.7 The Fan. “The first time around, the Steelers just didn’t want to guarantee money beyond that first year. It was such a sticking point. It was so ridiculous. It was absurd. They finally relented, and okay, a deal got done. So this time around, the Steelers don’t wanna negotiate a contract before the designated time in their head that they have ever negotiated with anyone outside of a quarterback. So dumb.

“I’m sorry, it’s not a polite way to say it, but why not? You could have locked him up before Maxx Crosby got paid and before Myles Garrett got paid.”

The Steelers could have — and probably should have — extended Watt before the likes of Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby received their new deals, because those two guys reset the market and are in the same conversation, production and talent-wise, as Watt, though Watt is older than both.

However, they decided not to and watched as Garrett reset the market at $40 million per year, just a few days after Crosby received $35 million per year. Watt is in line for a significant raise from the extension he signed in 2021, which made him the highest-paid defensive player at the time.

Since then, he’s won a Defensive Player of the Year award, is tied for the league lead in sacks over the last two years, and is coming off a 2024 season in which he led the NFL in forced fumbles. He deserves to be paid, even if the close to last season for him individually was poor, with two straight zero-stat showings against the Cincinnati Bengals and then the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round.

While Watt is skipping minicamp, there is no panic on either side, and the belief is that the two sides will get a deal done. There is a desire on both sides to hammer out a deal and keep Watt a one-helmet guy, but the Steelers have their own process. Right now, Watt doesn’t appear happy with it, but it’s just business.

For Kinkhabwala, though, it’s entirely unnecessary from the Steelers’ perspective.

“…T.J. Watt has been an outstanding teammate and player and employee for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the course of his career At so many times, he could have stood up and said something that would create a stir about the level of professionalism in the locker room, about the approach of certain teammates in the locker room,” Kinkhabwala said of Watt. “…He’s done everything he can to get better. He has helped his teammates like Bud Dupree and Alex Highsmith, to sharing all the tools and tricks of his trade with younger teammates to be better. And he’s never been the narcissist, the selfish player.

“…This is who the Steelers should want at the center of their team. And it’s ridiculous to drag this out. It really is. Why create hard feelings with a player like this giving you everything?”

The Steelers do want Watt as the face of their franchise. GM Omar Khan has stated multiple times that he views Watt as a one-helmet guy, a franchise icon. He said the same things about Cameron Heyward last offseason and eventually gave Heyward the contract he was looking for before the start of the season.

It’s a business, and there are negotiations in the works. It’s not always going to be smooth when this much money is involved. It wasn’t the last time Watt was in line for an extension, either. But in the end, things will work out the way they are supposed to. Everything else just seems like noise at the moment.