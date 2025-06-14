Kimes: Aaron Rodgers Can’t Be Consistent Over Full Season, But Could Still ‘Win Playoff Games’

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed 36-year-old Russell Wilson. They hoped he could bring his playoff experience to Pittsburgh and end the Steelers’ long losing streak in the postseason. After that failed, they now turn to a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, which they believe will get them over the hump.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes doesn’t think Rodgers can still give the Steelers a full season of good football, though. However, they might not need that to be a playoff contender.

“You really have to hit that peak,” Kimes said on The Mina Kimes Show on Wednesday. “I don’t think you’re going to get 17 games and a deep playoff run of consistent, high-end quarterback play from Aaron Rodgers at this point. But again, if you get a few quarters here and there in key moments, supported by a good run game and a dominant defense, this is a playoff team with an ability to actually win playoff games.”

Nobody really thinks of the Steelers as Super Bowl contenders after signing Rodgers. Kimes’ idea that they could win a playoff game falls in line with what most expect to be the ceiling of this team. However, a lot of things would have to go right to get there.

For one, if the Steelers make the playoffs and win a playoff game, there’s a good chance their offensive line took a big step forward. There’s a lot of talent on that unit, but they haven’t spent much time playing together. Aaron Rodgers isn’t young anymore. He was also poor against pressure in 2024. The offensive line is going to have to hold up for any hopes of a playoff run.

Aside from that, the Steelers need to run the ball well. Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren will split carries, but neither have held down a lead-back role in the NFL before. And at receiver, there are some major questions after DK Metcalf, although Pat Freiermuth is reliable at tight end.

Kimes doesn’t think Rodgers can still play consistently well over a full season. That’s why she thinks all these variables need to fall into place. It’s hard to disagree with her there. With that said, there’s a chance Rodgers plays more like he did at the end of 2024 than at the beginning.

The beginning was rough, but Rodgers was just a year removed from his Achilles injury at that time. Over the final half of the season, specifically the last six games, he looked much better. Then, he had the Jets actually competing in and winning games.

However, Aaron Rodgers is going to turn 42 in December. If Pittsburgh can get a full season of good, consistent football from him, they’ve got to be satisfied, and it will be well worth the deal they signed him to. If he doesn’t, which feels more likely, some younger players are going to step up across the roster.