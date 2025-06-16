Keyshawn Johnson Thinks Steelers Are Super Bowl Contenders With Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for their seventh Super Bowl victory. While the roster seems to be going through a retooling phase, Pittsburgh is still trying to make another run, evidenced by the efforts to bring in Aaron Rodgers this offseason. According to FS1’s Keyshawn Johnson, the Steelers might have done enough to make a run at another Super Bowl.

“See, I think they are Super Bowl contenders,” Johnson said on Speak on Friday. “I just think they are… They go to the playoffs no matter who the quarterback is.”

Johnson does have a point. In 2023, Pittsburgh turned to Mason Rudolph late in the year and he won three games to help push the Steelers into the playoffs. The following year, with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson starting games, the Steelers managed to push themselves into a Wild Card spot yet again with another 10-7 record.

With that said, the roster looks different this year, although it’s hard to argue the Steelers improved a ton, or vice versa. There’s a familiar lack of depth at wide receiver, but Pittsburgh may have upgraded their WR1 role with DK Metcalf. Najee Harris is gone, but time will tell if Kaleb Johnson can fill his shoes at running back. For what it’s worth, he’s getting high reviews for his performance in practice so far.

However, quarterback is obviously the most important position. Being consistent at that spot is a must if the Steelers want to contend for a Super Bowl. Johnson does think they’re better at that spot in 2025 than they were in 2024.

“They’re in a better position than they were last season with him [Aaron Rodgers] at the quarterback spot. And they made the playoffs. So, I think he gives them an opportunity,” Johnson said.

Fields never got a real chance, since the Steelers seemingly planned to start Wilson once he healed from his calf injury. Between Wilson and Rodgers, neither had the most impressive numbers last year. However, Rodgers does feel like an upgrade.

The biggest reason for that is the stark difference in the way each finished the 2024 season. The Jets were a disaster all year long, but Rodgers looked better and more comfortable as the year went on. Meanwhile, Wilson got off to a hot start in Pittsburgh but fell apart down the stretch. The Steelers’ five-game losing streak wasn’t all his fault. However, his mistakes were uncharacteristic for a veteran with his experience and certainly didn’t help.

There are question marks on offense, no doubt. However, it’s not a drastic decrease in talent compared to last season, if it’s even a decrease at all. If Rodgers does give the Steelers better quarterback play, it’s reasonable to expect them to have a better year overall. It’s hard to expect the Steelers to contend for a Super Bowl with the likes of Kansas City, Buffalo and even Baltimore. The fact that analysts like Johnson are coming to these conclusions is a positive sign.